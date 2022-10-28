ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 5

Related
fox5dc.com

31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
DUMFRIES, VA
Source of the Spring

Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run

Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company

A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.

Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff

Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
WALDORF, MD
NBC Washington

Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police

A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Man dead after shooting at Bailey’s Crossroads apartment building

A man is dead after a fatal shooting at the Skyline Towers apartment building in the Bailey’s Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Sunday, Fairfax County police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy