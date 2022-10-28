Read full article on original website
Driver charged with DUI after school bus goes into ditch, students injured
CENTREVILLE, Va. — A school bus driver is facing charges after police said he was intoxicated while driving 44 children and four adults back to school after a field trip to a pumpkin patch. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release that the school bus hit...
Armed Robbery Suspects Crash Into Bus in Silver Spring During Police Chase
A group of armed robbery suspects crashed their getaway van into the back of a bus in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland, Monday afternoon as police chased them, authorities say. Two armed robbery suspects, both men, were arrested and firefighters had to rescue a third suspect who was trapped inside the...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting on Orangewood Drive, Prince William Police say
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
31-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. - A 31-year-old pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Dumfries, Virginia, according to police. Prince William County Police say the incident happened around 9:44 p.m. on Friday in the area of Dumfries Road and Green Tree Lane. Once at the scene, officers discovered that...
Silver Spring Cyclist Dies Following Hit-and-Run
Montgomery County Police said Friday that a cyclist from Silver Spring died after suffering life-threatening injuries when he was struck last Sunday night on Georgia Ave. near Janet Rd. 19-year-old William Villavicencio died Friday morning, Assistant Police Chief Mark Yamada said at a press conference. At approximately 11 p.m. last...
Multiple sheds, trailer burglarized at Woodbridge church, various lawn-care equipment stolen
Police said the suspects broke into the trailer through the window, which was found undamaged. Entry was also made into multiple sheds through a rear panel area, also found undamaged, according to police.
DC toddler’s death investigated as homicide: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating the death of a toddler in southwest D.C. as a homicide. D.C. police say the two-year-old girl was found unconscious at a home on Atlantic Street around 4:45 p.m. Friday. The investigation is continuing at this time.
Ex-Employee Questions Practices of Maryland Bus Company
A former employee of a bus company in Prince George's County, Maryland, said she was not surprised by the news that one of their school bus drivers was charged with DWI while driving students, and said she questioned the company's hiring practices. "Every day I used to feel, like, a...
Domestic violence trending upward in Fairfax Co.
Domestic violence cases are trending up in Fairfax County, Virginia, in 2022, according to police. New police statistics show calls about assaults on family members are up 20% so far this year, and nearly half of the homicides in the county have been domestic-related. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis...
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Leads To Drug, Weapon Charges For Waldorf Men: Sheriff
Two men are facing drug and weapon charges in Maryland after being busted during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked outside a Charles County convenience store. On Monday, Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced that Joshua Mykele Claiborne, 21, and Timothy Green, 33, both of Waldorf are facing charges following an incident last week.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
3 men identified after search following man shot, killed in apartment
UPDATE 10/31 2:50 p.m. — Fairfax County Police confirmed on Monday that after receiving tips from the community, the three persons of interest had been identified. BAILEYS CROSSROADS, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for three persons of interest after a man was shot and killed in an apartment building on Sunday. Police […]
Teen Sentenced To Role In Botched Marijuana Deal In Charles County: State's Attorney
A teenage assault suspect has been sentenced to years behind bars for his role in the shooting and attack of a 17-year-old during a drug deal gone wrong in Charles County, the state's attorney announced. Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf, has been sentenced to 53 years in prison, with...
