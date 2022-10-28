Children's Hospital officially opens new behavioral health center in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia officially cut the ribbon Thursday on their brand-new Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare. Officials say it is part of CHOP’s commitment to addressing a behavioral health crisis in the community.

Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that one in six children in the United States between the ages of 2 and 8 has a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder.

“It’s really clear that our children and teens are in a crisis, and our team here at CHOP are committed to getting them the help that they need,” said the hospital’s president and CEO, Madeline Bell.

Bell said a lot of community input went into consideration of the facility at 46th and Market streets in West Philadelphia. The facility was created with the needs of children and youth in mind, with 47,000 square feet dedicated to patient care, including consultation rooms, group therapy rooms and calming areas.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the center will help save lives “by dealing with the trauma our kids are going through — in the ZIP codes immediately around this neighborhood — in a place that’s beautiful, accessible, welcoming, warming and nice,” Kenney said.

In a recent report on community health needs in the area, mental health ranked No. 1 above access to care and substance use. Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of Philadelphia’s Black Doctor’s Consortium and head of the U.S. Deptartment of Health and Human Services’ Region 3 office, says Philadelphia is in a crisis, and the community needs this center.

“To have this here in West Philadelphia, where the community and folks have access to this, … it warms my heart. It’s hard to get an appointment these days, and to know that they are taking Medicaid folks, that they’ll figure it out for people who don’t have insurance, is huge. And everybody knows that Children’s Hospital is the best hospital in the world,” Stanford said.

Molly Katz, 12, and her mother Andrea describe their experience at CHOP. Photo credit Racquel Williams/KYW Newsradio

Andrea Katz says her 12-year-old daughter, Molly, was diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety at CHOP, and she believes she is getting the best care available in the country. Molly says her clinician has helped her.

“When I come here to see Annie, she’s really nice and easy to talk to. I like having conversations with her about my ADHD and anxiety, and finding ways to help me. She talks to me and listens to find what best fits me,” Molly said.

Sen. Vincent Hughes, beaming with pride, addressed the crowd, emphasizing the importance of investing in children.

“It's those long-term investments that we really need to make sure we don’t lose sight of,” he said. “Saving some child’s life or some family’s life is what transforms our whole community. Not giving up on people. Not giving up on our children. It’s too easy for folks to give up, especially on our young people.”

Meanwhile CHOP has even more plans, as it will open its first-ever inpatient psychiatric facility in West Philadelphia next spring.