Atlanta, GA

WTVM

Candle-lit vigil scheduled for Atlanta boy found dead in suitcase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A candle-lit vigil is scheduled on Sunday evening for an Atlanta boy who was recently found dead in a suitcase. A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase. Investigators said evidence gathered at...
ATLANTA, GA
WLWT 5

5-year-old boy found inside suitcase in Indiana given headstone

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — An anonymous grave in Salem, Indiana now bears the name of a young boy who died under disturbing circumstances. The midday peace at Crown Hill Cemetery was broken by the growl of a generator and the hissing of a sand blaster, as Corey Churchman of Marshall Monuments etched the child’s name in marble.
SALEM, IN
fox5atlanta.com

Employees fed up after bullet hits barbershop during gunfight

One barbershop's employees are fed up at the string of violence in their northwest Atlanta neighborhood. In the latest event, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Atlanta police officers shot and killed a man they saw firing a gun on Friday night across from a Chick-fil-A. One of those bullets hit the business.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Armed and dangerous man wanted for murder, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating the male suspect in the above photos. He is wanted in connection to a shooting murder police say took place on Boulevard NE on Oct. 27. In the photos provided, the suspect appears to be wearing a...
ATLANTA, GA

