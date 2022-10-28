ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

Photos: Downtown trick or treat

IPSWICH — Gangs of kids descended on the downtown area Saturday for trick or treat. Sponsored by the Ipswich Business Roundtable, the day saw traders lay on bucket loads of candy. Some store owners, like Mark Warner, said they bought around 1,500 pieces. Others weren’t so sure of the...
IPSWICH, MA
ICAM schedule, Oct. 30 – Nov. 5, 2022

10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Small kit wood rowboats, sailboats and outboard skiffs. 12 p.m. COA Today: Interview with Sen Bruce Tarr and Old Ipswich Images. 1:30 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lecture: Railroads PUB VOD. 4 p.m. Artist Corner Ep 18: Jake Hunsinger. 4:30 p.m. Havana Fairfax Connection: Blues Without Borders.
IPSWICH, MA
Appeal launches, then stalls, on Market Street townhouses

IPSWICH — The zoning board of appeals has held its first hearing on a proposal to build five new townhouses behind a Victorian house on Market Street. The appeal was filed earlier this year after Kevin Perelli’s initial application at the planning board failed to proceed. But at...
IPSWICH, MA
David Thompson obituary

David E. Thompson, 82, of Hamilton, formerly of Brookline, retired chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Haley & Aldrich, Inc., of Boston, passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 31, 2022. He was the adored husband of Deborah E. (Marks) Thompson. Born in Norwood, he was the...
HAMILTON, MA
Letter: Memories of Quints

As an aside, having re-read your column of October 12, 2022, I can’t help but reflect on the insular nature of that town I left behind some 39 years ago. It just so happened that during my junior and senior years (1976-1978) at Ipswich High School, I had secured gainful employment at Quint’s Drug Store.
IPSWICH, MA
Nicole Downer obituary

The family of Nicole Marie Downer sadly announces her passing on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kaplan Family House. Nicole was born on July 31, 1989, to the late Joyce Downer and the late Michael Downer along with her twin sister, the late Courtney Downer, who passed on June 25, 2021, at Anna Jaques Hospital.
GEORGETOWN, MA
The dark-eyed junco is one of the area’s most important winter birds

If you are running in the forest, watch for a knot of long-tailed sparrows with bright eyes. You may hear them singing with each other: a series of high-pitched “. ” sounds, like quick electric shocks. If you are lucky, you will also hear their trilling “riiiiiing riiiiiing” like an...
IPSWICH, MA
Bob Moon “sour series” beer launched by True North Ale Co.

IPSWICH — Brewed with a blend of cranberry and blood orange flavors True North Ale company releases a new seasonal drink, Bog Moon Rising. It is the latest in the company’s 2022 “sour series” of beers. “Our seasonal sour is brewed with cranberry and blood orange...
IPSWICH, MA
Letter: A vote for Kassner is a vote for having your voice heard

I’ll openly admit I am a political person. I don’t shy away from political discussions and making my stance known. Politics are a part of my everyday life, and yet, when I heard Kristin Kassner say, “I am not a politician. I am a public servant,” it resonated with me in a powerful way.
ESSEX, MA
Outsidah: Reflections on the County Street bridge conundrum

I have an Episcopalian friend who lives at the corner of County and Poplar in Ipswich. Now that the bridge is one-way heading north, she can go to church — but she can’t go back home. She loves the church, and the church family loves her, but nobody...
IPSWICH, MA
Cross country results from Cape Ann League championship meet

The boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Wrentham Development Center Saturday for the Cape Ann League championship meet. Coach Steve Bartholomew noted, “Our senior captain Amelia Stacy won the Baker Division Runner of the Year award. The team won the league sportsmanship award. In the race we had 10 out of 12 runners run their fastest race of the season.”
IPSWICH, MA
Girls volleyball team ready for the playoffs

IPSWICH — The girls varsity volleyball team suffered a rare defeat last week, just the second this season. But it did not upseat the team’s number one seeding in Division 4, which gives it a crucial home-court advantage for most of the playoffs. With a bye past the...
IPSWICH, MA
Regular football season ends with loss to Clippers

The football team wound up its regular season Friday with a game against Newburyport. Hosted by the Clippers at the James T. Stehlin Field, the final score was Newburyport 42, Ipswich 14. The next big game to look forward to is the traditional Thanksgiving one against Hamilton-Wenham. That will be...
NEWBURYPORT, MA

