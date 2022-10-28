ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Former GRPD officer to stand trial for death of Lyoya

A former Grand Rapids Police Officer will stand trial for the death of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr's defense argued he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Lyoya. Judge Nicholas Ayoub says a trial will allow a jury to make a factual determination on Schurr's actions while taking into account all of the evidence.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

