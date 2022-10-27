Column: NFL San Diego report: Will Fred Warner, 49ers extend mastery of Rams?

As the Rams try to find their footing, a San Diegan will try to knock them down once again.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner ’s efforts with 49ers defenses have fed into the Rams’ seven-game, regular-season losing streak in an NFC West rivalry that resumes at 1:25 p.m. Sunday in Inglewood.

The Rams (3-3) overcame two losses to the Niners last season to reach the playoffs, where they edged San Francisco, 20-17, in the NFC title game — but they can’t expect to beat the 49ers (3-4) Sunday if Warner and Co. replicate their dominance in the 24-9 victory Oct. 3 at Santa Clara.

As a Monday night audience looked on, the Niners sacked Matthew Stafford seven times and held Sean McVay’s offense to 57 rushing yards.

Warner, a former San Diego Section Defensive Player of the Year with Mission Hills High in San Marcos, has logged heavy snaps throughout the seven-victory streak. He received solid to good grades in six of those games, from analytics site Pro Football Focus. An extention of Niners coachinges, he has quarterbacked the defense by conveying and adjusting play calls.

Fresh out of BYU, Warner saw heavy duty in two lopsided losses to the 2018 Rams, who finished second in points per game (32.9) and reached the Super Bowl. Pro Football Focus gave him essentially an F-grade for one of those learning lessons.

A year later Warner was starting in the Super Bowl. He’d solved the Rams, collecting his first career interception and once earning PFF’s version of an A-plus game grade.

Two things

◆ Niners OL Daniel Brunskill (Valley Center, San Diego State) seems headed to a fifth consecutive game. He’s worked at right guard (81 snaps), right tackle (36) and left guard (7) since returning from injury.

◆ The Rams moved C Jeremiah Kolone (Fallbrook) to the practice squad this week after waiving him to accommodate Brian Allen. After Allen was injured in the first half, Kolone played 58 snaps in the Week 4 loss in Santa Clara. Kolone played every snap against Dallas and Carolina. Kolone and Brunskill were linemates with Mike Martz’s San Diego Fleet; so, counting his time under McVay, Kolone has played under each coach who led a Super Bowl-winning Rams offense.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .