3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
nwi.life
Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event
Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
laportecounty.life
MCHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members
The National Honor Society at Michigan City High School inducted 23 new members on Thursday during the school’s 28th annual induction ceremony into this prestigious organization. New members of the MCHS National Honor Society are Jeremiah Allen, Sophia Barczak, Esther Barnes, Jack Barnes, Davida Barney, Abigail Bartlett, Keona Briggs,...
WNDU
Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
laportecounty.life
Trick-or-Treat! Tippecanoe River State Park hosts its 12th annual Halloween Festivities event
What used to be an event put on by campers at Tippecanoe River State Park, has become an official park event. Tippecanoe River State Park held its 12th annual Halloween festivities event which took place on Saturday, October 29 in Winamac, Indiana. The event featured crafts, games, costume contests, trick-or-treating...
New COVID Variants Emerging ‘More Quickly' Now. Here's What That Signals
New COVID variants are emerging "more quickly right now," Chicago's top doctor said during a coronavirus update Friday, and that could signal a shift heading into colder months. "Subvariants emerge when COVID spreads and so the fact that we are also starting to see more emergence of these subvariants tells...
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
valpo.life
Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries
Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
Here's Why Chicago's Top Doctors Are Concerned About Winter
'This uptick makes it critically important for everyone to use the tools that are available to protect yourself and your family.'
hometownnewsnow.com
Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton
(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
Rare South American bird makes appearance in Indiana
A very rare bird known as the fork-tailed flycatcher, typically found in South America, is drawing bird lovers to Beverly Shores, Indiana after making an appearance there.
Over 3,000 fake opioid prescriptions came from South Side medical practice, feds say
Rosemary Mays, of South Holland, has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a coworker at a South Side medical practice to write over 3,000 fraudulent prescriptions for hydrocodone, oxycodone, and other controlled substances.
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
East Chicago Teacher With ‘Kill List' Agrees to No-Contact Order
A fifth-grade teacher in northwestern Indiana charged with felony intimidation after authorities say she told a student she had a “kill list” of students and staff has agreed to stay away from the school. Angelica Carrasquillo, 25, of Griffith signed a no-contact order Friday without objection when she...
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
rv-pro.com
Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing
Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago
From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
WNDU
6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
