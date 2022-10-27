ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to host Hiring Event

Community Healthcare System is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. A hiring event will be held 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center, 9201 Calumet Ave., Munster – just two blocks south of Community Hospital. There are immediate openings for registered nurses in...
MUNSTER, IN
laportecounty.life

MCHS Inducts New National Honor Society Members

The National Honor Society at Michigan City High School inducted 23 new members on Thursday during the school’s 28th annual induction ceremony into this prestigious organization. New members of the MCHS National Honor Society are Jeremiah Allen, Sophia Barczak, Esther Barnes, Jack Barnes, Davida Barney, Abigail Bartlett, Keona Briggs,...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

Sleep out 4 the Homeless event happening this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Homelessness is an issue in South Bend. That is why one local group is raising awareness for those in need. The 5th annual Sleep Out For the Homeless event is happening this weekend. It is sponsored by Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, the Nu Upsilon Sigma...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Humane societies looking for help

Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
beckersspine.com

Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
CHICAGO, IL
valpo.life

Round Up your purchase at Strack & Van Til to support the Good Neighbor & Sorrowful Mother Church Food Pantries

Strack & Van Til's next and final Round Up for 2022 will begin on Monday October 31 through Sunday January 1, 2023 for The Food Bank of NWI in Lake and Porter Counties. In Jasper County, DeMotte will be Rounding Up for The Good Neighbor Food Pantry and Sorrowful Mother Church and Rensselaer 8754 will be Rounding Up for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Light Shed on Cross Burning Skeleton

(Union Mills, IN) - A La Porte County woman has moved on but will never forget the sight of a burning cross outside the home of her biracial family nearly 30 years ago. A then 19-year-old Hanna man, who admitted to making the cross out of scrap lumber at his home and setting it ablaze at the residence, said his actions were not racially motivated.
UNION MILLS, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
rv-pro.com

Brinkley RV Names New Director of Marketing

Brinkley RV, a manufacturer of fifth wheels and travel trailers that was founded by five industry veterans, announced Jerimiah Borkowski as its director of marketing. Borkowski brings a well-rounded and extensive skill set to Brinkley, his new company said, with more than 20 years of marketing experience in the RV and marine industries. Most recently, he was director of marketing for Bennington, North America’s top seller of pontoon boats. Borkowski spent the previous 16 years as the director of communications for Thor Motor Coach.
GOSHEN, IN
Grand Rapids Business Journal

A new 58-mile bike trail will connect West Michigan to Chicago

From Michigan to Indiana to Illinois, bikers and pedestrians will soon be able to travel across state lines on a scenic, non-motorized greenway along the south shore of Lake Michigan. The Marquette Greenway Trail Project will stretch 58 miles and connect Calumet Park on Chicago’s southeast side to downtown New...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

6 people from Benton Harbor charged in $1 million COVID fraud schemes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - Six people from Benton Harbor have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges relating to pandemic fraud schemes they used to obtain over $1 million in COVID-19 relief, including fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits and small business loans. The following individuals are charged...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

