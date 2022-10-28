County airport staff, working with Carlsbad police and firefighters, are scheduled to hold a major disaster exercise Thursday morning at McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. County officials said people living in the surrounding areas should not be startled by the activities, which will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, and could include sirens and fire engines.

