Nani’s smile is lovely and her story uniquely positioned to illustrate the importance of organizations like One Safe Place, a safe haven set up by the District Attorney’s Office to provide hope and services to help victims of domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and violent loss in San Diego’s North County.
County airport staff, working with Carlsbad police and firefighters, are scheduled to hold a major disaster exercise Thursday morning at McClellan Palomar Airport in Carlsbad. County officials said people living in the surrounding areas should not be startled by the activities, which will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, and could include sirens and fire engines.
