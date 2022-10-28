Read full article on original website
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
Why the James Webb Space Telescope's amazing 'Pillars of Creation' photo has astronomers buzzing
The James Webb Space Telescope's view of the famous "Pillars of Creation" reveals cosmic processes like never before. Here is what makes astronomers so excited.
James Webb Space Telescope reveals hidden star formation in pair of colliding galaxies (photo)
The James Webb Space Telescope photographed a collision of two galaxies that's sparking a flurry of star formation invisible to other telescopes.
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
Scientists find strange shapes at the boundary to interstellar space
Strange ripples and oblique-angled structures have been discovered at the border of our solar system, and the large expanse of interstellar space that begins beyond it, explains a new study. Scientists have picked up data that "are intriguing and potentially controversial," per VICE, after observing results showing that the heliosphere's...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
scitechdaily.com
Hubble Space Telescope Spies Strange Space Oddities
Two of the galaxies in the galactic triplet Arp 248 — also known as Wild’s Triplet — are seen in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. Arp 248 is located approximately 200 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. The two large spiral galaxies visible in this image — which flank a smaller, unrelated background spiral galaxy — appear to be connected by a luminous bridge. Known as a tidal tail, this elongated stream of stars and interstellar dust was formed by the mutual gravitational attraction of the two foreground galaxies.
Boston Globe
Scientists track down shock waves on Mars and find meteor strike
“It was clearly a seismic event, and it was a big seismic event.”. On Christmas Eve last year, Mars shook. The exquisitely sensitive seismometer on NASA’s InSight lander dutifully recorded the burst of seismic vibrations and then dispatched the data, a gift of science, to Earth the next day.
How to use the James Webb Space Telescope to hunt for life around white dwarfs
Many white dwarfs host planets that may lie within the habitable zones of those stars and may even support life. Now, scientists have outlined how to hunt for that possible life.
Nasa’s mission to asteroid Psyche rescheduled for fall 2023
Nasa’s delayed Psyche mission to a strange metallic asteroid has been rescheduled to launch sometime in October 2023, the space agency announced on Friday.The Psyche spacecraft was originally scheduled to launch in September, but Nasa put the mission on hold in June after officials realized specialized navigation software being developed by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory would not be ready in time for a 2022 launch window. Nasaannounced the new launch schedule Friday after an investigation by an independent review board into the causes of the delay.“I appreciate the hard work of the independent review board and the JPL-led team toward...
Asteroid Ryugu was born out in the cold, in the solar system's earliest days
The near-Earth asteroid Ryugu formed far from the sun, in the cold depths of the outer solar system, according to new analysis of samples returned from Ryugu by the Japanese Hayabusa2 mission.
msn.com
Scientists Shocked As Black Hole Spews Out Something They've Never Seen Before
It’s not significant news when a black hole shreds and consumes a star — that’s just what black holes do. However, when that black hole starts ejecting material from a star years later, then scientists start paying attention. Scientists were recently caught by surprise when a black hole in a galaxy located 665 million light years away exhibited this exact phenomenon.
NASA won't cancel Psyche asteroid mission, targets October 2023 launch
NASA will continue to develop its troubled Psyche asteroid mission, with the aim of launching it in October 2023 — a year later than planned.
'Planet killer' asteroid found hiding in sun's glare may one day hit Earth
A giant asteroid that might one day cross paths with Earth has been discovered hiding in the glare of the sun.
Dracarys! This spiral galaxy in the constellation Draco is helping astronomers measure the universe
Unlike House of the Dragon, the bright heat from this celestial monster is nothing to be feared. In fact, it's a super helpful tool that helps gauge the expansion of the universe.
Massive Asteroid Set for Close Call With Earth at Beginning of November
Earlier this week, stargazers were treated to a special view of the annual Orionids meteor shower. The celestial event peaked on Friday, October 21st as Halley’s Comet made its way around the sun. Now though, after the peak last week, Earth-dwellers should prepare for another nearby celestial event. However, this time a massive asteroid the size of one World Trade Center will come careening uncomfortably close to our planet. Fortunately, though, the asteroid is set to soar right past our green and blue planet.
CNET
Hubble Space Telescope Peeks Into Mysterious 'Keyhole' in Space
I love a good space mystery. A dark "keyhole" splotch in the midst of nebula NGC 1999 in the Orion constellation has turned out to be a science head scratcher. The Hubble Space Telescope captured an ethereal view of the nebula, a huge cloud of dust and gas created by the formation of a star.
msn.com
Collapsed Arecibo telescope offers near-Earth asteroid warning from beyond the grave
After collapsing into pieces in December 2020, the mighty Arecibo Observatory has a final parting gift for humanity — and it's a doozy. Using data collected by Arecibo between December 2017 and December 2019, scientists have released the largest radar-based report on near-Earth asteroids ever published. The report, published Sept. 22 in The Planetary Science Journal, includes detailed observations of 191 near-Earth asteroids, including nearly 70 that are deemed "potentially hazardous" — that is, large asteroids with orbits that bring them within 4.65 million miles (7.5 million kilometers) of Earth, or roughly 20 times the average distance between Earth and the moon.
