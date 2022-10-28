Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Monsters on Main draws a crowd in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Denison held its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween night. Children flooded Main Street for trick-or-treating. The city also held a costume contest; the winner received a prize from Monsters on Main. Denison Main Street director Donna Dow said businesses and...
KTEN.com
Weekend body art expo comes to a close
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Dozens of artists from across the country gathered in Denison from Oct. 28 through Oct. 30 for a convention celebrating all things tattooing. The three day event brought in new clients for tattoo artists to use as canvases, showing off their talents in competition. "There's different categories...
KTEN.com
Denison food pantries facing strain from inflation
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Rising grocery prices are affecting not just families, but also the food pantries where many seek relief. The food pantry at New Beginning Fellowship Church in Denison has seen a 30 percent increase in people needing support since last year, and now they have to restrict how often families can register to pick up boxes of food.
KXII.com
Day of the Dead celebrations kick off in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The Denison Arts Council is gearing up for its 11th annual Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead celebrations. Día de los Muertos is a nationally celebrated Mexican holiday where families celebrate and remember loved ones who have passed. “Anytime that we can...
KTEN.com
Van Alstyne ISD welcomes district's first police chief
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — For months, the Van Alstyne Independent School District has been working toward creating its own police department. That hard work has now paid off. At the district's last board meeting, Chief Jeff Burge was officially sworn in as the VAISD's first-ever police chief. "The...
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
KTEN.com
Sherman plans to add more trails
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The City of Sherman is hoping to update the master plan for its network of trails. Currently, the city has about 14 miles of walking and biking trails, but in order to be on par with cities with similar populations, Sherman would have to add another 20 miles of trails, almost double the current mileage.
KTEN.com
Bonham State Park hosts second annual trunk or treat
BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) -- The Bonham State Park is trunk or treating for the second year in a row. The proceeds of this years paper drive will go towards the local Bonham Open Arms Shelter. The idea is people bring in items to donate to the shelter in exchange for...
Portillo’s restaurant coming to Denton
Chicago cuisine staple Portillo’s is planning an expansion into North Texas with many brand new eateries, including one in Denton. The CEO of the growing chain — known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and cake shakes — recently told the Dallas Morning News that the company is planning to open about 20 new locations in North Texas over the next five years. The first Texas location will open this winter in Grandscape in The Colony.
fox4news.com
Rockwall woman celebrates her 105th birthday
ROCKWALL, Texas - It was big birthday bash Friday for Rockwall resident Joyce Ruminer as she celebrated her 105th birthday. She has two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great-grandchild, with another on the way. She was married to her husband, Ralph, for 62 years before he...
KXII.com
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT. TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.
kwhi.com
FOUR NORTH TEXAS MEN ARRESTED SUNDAY
Four North Texas men were arrested Sunday after a complaint of possible narcotics use was received. Brenham Police report that Sunday evening at 6:30, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 1100 block of Green Street in reference to a complaint of possible narcotics use in a parked vehicle. Officer Guerra approached the vehicle, which was occupied by four male subjects and noted the strong odor of burnt marijuana. Sgt. John Snowden and Officer Bryan Morong arrived on scene and assisted Guerra as he had the four subjects exit the vehicle and a probable cause search was conducted. After a thorough search of the vehicle and occupants, Officers were able to locate almost 4 ounces of marijuana, a Glock 9mm pistol, a Canik 9mm pistol as well as a .22 long rifle, which was.
KTEN.com
Texoma surgeon reaches a robotic milestone
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) —Dr. Chad Friedle completed his 1,000th robotic surgery Thursday at the Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital in Sherman. While this type of surgery has been around for 25 years, the new Da Vinci Surgical System is a game-changer. "Whenever I move my hand four centimeters...
KTBS
Former TISD teacher arrested for improper relationship with student released on bond
TEXARKANA, Ark. - A former Texarkana ISD art teacher was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Bi-state jail for improper relationship between educator and student and was released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Bowie County jail records. Jason Ashley Delezen, 40, currently an art teacher at...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
KTEN.com
Bells rolls past Lone Oak 78-24
BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Brock Baker lite up for the Bells Panthers Friday night to help lead the team to a dominate 78-24 win over Lone Oak. The Panthers are 7-2 overall.
KXII.com
Denison healthcare hero who died from COVID-19 honored in D.C.
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A group of artists is putting together a tribute to honor the healthcare workers who died trying to help others live and beat COVID-19. One of the heroes is John Wait from Denison, TX. “I miss him with all my heart,” said Krista Waitt, John Waitt’s...
One person found dead inside burning Plano house, officials say
PLANO, Texas — One person died in a Plano house fire early Monday, officials confirmed. The fire happened at a home in the 7900 block of Simpkins Place, near Hedgcoxe Road and Alma Drive. The fire department Battalion Chief said multiple neighbors called at about 5 a.m. Firefighters saw...
KTEN.com
Stitt visits with southern Oklahomans on final campaign push
CANEY, Okla. (KTEN) -- Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt made a campaign stop in Caney, Oklahoma, at the Betts Ministry Saturday afternoon in his final push for re-election. "The turnaround that you have elected me to do is working," Stitt told his supporters. "We have the largest savings account in our state's history right now, $3 billion."
richardsontoday.com
Construction Completed at Bois d’Arc Lake
Earlier this month, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake, the first new major reservoir in Texas in nearly 30 years and a future supplier of water to NTMWD cities (including Richardson). While the dedication ceremony marked the end of construction on the 16,641-acre lake, located in Fannin County, public recreation opportunities such as boating and fishing won’t be available until lake levels rise, and the lake won’t be part of our water supply until a new water treatment plant is completed. Currently, the lake is about 36 percent full. The treatment plant, located in Leonard, is in the final phases of construction and is expected to be operational next year.
