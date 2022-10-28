ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

montanasports.com

Class A Soccer: Billings Central girls secure 10th title in thriller vs. Whitefish

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Bulldogs hosted the Billings Central Rams for the girls Class A state soccer championship Saturday at the Smith Fields. It was an evenly matched game all the way until the final whistle, but it was Billings Central who found the back of the net first only 12 minutes into the game thanks to a rocket of a shot from Abby Derbyshire to give the Rams a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
WHITEFISH, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
BIGFORK, MT
Flathead Beacon

Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title

A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Woman killed in Polson crash identified

MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery

BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
BUTTE, MT

