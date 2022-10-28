Read full article on original website
montanasports.com
Class A playoffs: Laurel routs Libby, advances on strength of running game
LAUREL — On the strength of 238 total rushing yards, Laurel routed Libby 45-6 in the opening round of the Class A football playoffs on a windy Saturday at the LHS Sports Complex. Camden Johnson rushed for a pair of touchdowns and teammates Tanner Schwend and Owen Younger each...
406mtsports.com
State A girls soccer: Lauren Dull's moment lifts Billings Central to record 10th crown
WHITEFISH — For Lauren Dull, the greatest feeling of her young life came when she buried a 15-yard shot in the back of the net to give Billings Central a single-goal lead over Whitefish late in the Class A state girls soccer championship on a gray Saturday afternoon. That...
montanasports.com
Class A Soccer: Billings Central girls secure 10th title in thriller vs. Whitefish
WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Bulldogs hosted the Billings Central Rams for the girls Class A state soccer championship Saturday at the Smith Fields. It was an evenly matched game all the way until the final whistle, but it was Billings Central who found the back of the net first only 12 minutes into the game thanks to a rocket of a shot from Abby Derbyshire to give the Rams a 1-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
montanasports.com
Class A soccer: First-half hat trick from Kai Golan lifts Columbia Falls to boys crown
COLUMBIA FALLS — On Saturday, the Columbia Falls Wildcats hosted the Livingston Rangers for the boys Class A soccer state championship. From start to finish it was all Wildcats — and the Kai Golan Show — as he notched a hat trick in the first half, which started with a left-footed banger in the 25th minute to make the score 2-0.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Montana hunter who mistook husky pup for wolf to face legal consequences
A Montana woman, who went viral after she had shot and skinned a Siberian husky she had mistaken for a wolf and bragged about the kill on social media, was cited for animal cruelty.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
gearjunkie.com
Montana Officials Charge Woman Who Shot and Skinned Husky With Animal Cruelty
A local sheriff’s department has identified and charged the woman who posted photos of herself with a husky she boasted about killing and skinning — claiming that the dog was a wolf. On Sept. 26, a Montana woman lit up the internet — for all the wrong reasons...
Humane Society of Northwest Montana receiving matching funds for adoptions
It’s the final days to adopt a pet from the Humane Society of Northwest Montana in Kalispell with matching funds going directly back to the animal shelter.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
Flathead Beacon
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
High speed internet coming to CSKT Tribal land
A sustainable connection is a key to providing high-speed internet, and $41 million is enough to provide exactly that.
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
NBCMontana
Suspects arrested in Butte bank robbery
BUTTE, Mont. — Three men have arrested for their suspected involvement in a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1. John Austin, 18, 19-year-old Caleb Bernhardt and 19-year-old Logan Nadasi were arrested for their alleged involvement in the robbery. All three suspects are from Kalispell.
