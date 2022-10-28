Boston man facing charges after trafficking a teen he met on social media

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after he allegedly trafficked and kept hostage a minor he met on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jimall Dawn Brown, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after officials allege he preyed on a 17-year-old girl that he found through social media, and coerced her to travel to Boston, with promises of a ‘better lifestyle.’

Brown exploited the teen, who was living outside Massachusetts, for thousands of dollars of profit by forcing her to engage in sex acts in multiple states by inflicting violence and harm when she tried to break away and leave, according to the reports.

In March 2022, Brown allegedly coerced the teen, to fly to Georgia, where he arranged for her to have sex in exchange for money he collected. It is further alleged that in April 2022, Brown took the teen to Nevada, again arranging for her to have sex for money.

According to reports, Massachusetts law enforcement met with the teen at which time she alleged that Brown told her she would have a better life if she came to Boston to “be with him,” however once she moved to Boston, Brown prevented her from leaving, by hitting, choking and physically restraining her.

Brown was charged with one count of sex trafficking of a minor and faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

“We must begin to face the harsh reality that human trafficking is happening every single day in our Commonwealth and across our country,” U.S. Attorney Rollins said. “With my newly established Civil Rights & Human Trafficking Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in our fight to combat this growing threat, hold traffickers accountable and bring services, treatment, and some level of justice to victims and survivors of this awful crime.”

Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this alleged crime should contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov. If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, please visit https://polarisproject.org/ for information and resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

