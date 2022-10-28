ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston man facing charges after trafficking a teen he met on social media

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDvrl_0ipQZRKM00

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing charges after he allegedly trafficked and kept hostage a minor he met on social media, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jimall Dawn Brown, 33, was arrested Thursday morning after officials allege he preyed on a 17-year-old girl that he found through social media, and coerced her to travel to Boston, with promises of a ‘better lifestyle.’

Brown exploited the teen, who was living outside Massachusetts, for thousands of dollars of profit by forcing her to engage in sex acts in multiple states by inflicting violence and harm when she tried to break away and leave, according to the reports.

In March 2022, Brown allegedly coerced the teen, to fly to Georgia, where he arranged for her to have sex in exchange for money he collected. It is further alleged that in April 2022, Brown took the teen to Nevada, again arranging for her to have sex for money.

According to reports, Massachusetts law enforcement met with the teen at which time she alleged that Brown told her she would have a better life if she came to Boston to “be with him,” however once she moved to Boston, Brown prevented her from leaving, by hitting, choking and physically restraining her.

Brown was charged with one count of sex trafficking of a minor and faces up to life in prison if he is convicted.

“We must begin to face the harsh reality that human trafficking is happening every single day in our Commonwealth and across our country,” U.S. Attorney Rollins said. “With my newly established Civil Rights & Human Trafficking Unit, the United States Attorney’s Office remains steadfast in our fight to combat this growing threat, hold traffickers accountable and bring services, treatment, and some level of justice to victims and survivors of this awful crime.”

Members of the public who believe they may be a victim of this alleged crime should contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov. If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, please visit https://polarisproject.org/ for information and resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester Police searching for missing teens

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for two teens who went missing on Sunday. 13-year-old Exavier Velez and 16-year-old Adam Bazel have not been heard from after a report of three teens going missing from the Queen Street area, according to Worcester Police. One of the teen’s was located, however, Velez and Bazel have still not been found.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Andover police ask for help identifying man that broke into Merrimack College apartments

North Andover police are asking the public for help identifying a man that allegedly broke into apartment units in a building that housed Merrimack College students. In a letter to its community, Merrimack College said the man attempted to gain entrance into multiple units at Royal Crest Estates and even gained entrance into a few units while residents were asleep.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Plane lands and skids off runway in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — A plane landed and skidded off the runway on Monday afternoon in Beverly, police said. No injuries were reported. Police received an emergency call around 1:53 p.m. Monday reporting the plane incident. Police said the plane landed and then skidded off the runway. Further details were...
BEVERLY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police locate missing boy with autism

BOSTON — 5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Joseph Ernstoff has returned home safely. The Boston Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing boy who has autism. Police said 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff was last seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Four people were injured after weekend shootings in Dorchester

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating another series of shootings over the weekend after four people were shot in Dorchester. Two men and one woman were shot on Hancock Street just before 6 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to police. One man suffered life-threatening injuries and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
129K+
Followers
137K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy