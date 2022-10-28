I wore an innocent Halloween costume to work and a pervy dad ruined it

One woman’s innocent Halloween costume inspired some tasteless behavior.

Gina Stuart, a nursing home employee, decided to dress up as a gumball machine for her work’s Halloween festivities in 2019.

She expected to receive funny comments on her costume from young trick-or-treaters who visited the home — but nothing cringey.

Until a creepy dad of one of the kids asked her, “Can I stick my quarter in your slot?”

Stuart recalled her outrage in a new interview with The Post, after the viral video recently resurfaced .

She replied to the dad’s inappropriate remark, “That was classy.” She said she walked away since children were around.

Stuart, known as @ginastuart3 on TikTok, delivered this response in her video: “Can I stick my fist in your face?”

Many people applauded her handling the situation honorably, unlike the creepy dad.

Stuart told The Post she felt angry about the incident, especially since the dad said the lame line in front of preschoolers.

Gina Stuart was caught off guard by the dad’s creepy comment. ginastuart3/TikTok

She did not let the incident stop her from celebrating the spooky holiday the following year, where she dressed up as Snow White.