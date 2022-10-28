ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State Police prepare for hectic rivalry game day

By Wells Foster
WLNS
 4 days ago

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Ahead of the Michigan State vs University of Michigan game, police are vowing to keep things safe for fans.

With more than 112,000 people in the stadium and even more around town, police will be busy all day long.

That includes several Michigan State Troopers who will be on hand to assist.

Increased patrols will be monitoring the Big House and officials say they will be cracking down on illegal drinking.

“Sometimes people like to take [rivalry] to an extreme. So we don’t want anybody to do any kind of reckless behavior,” said State Police Lt. Michelle Robinson.

State police also want to encourage anyone who drinks to make sure they have a designated driver.

The game kicks off at 7:30 Saturday night.

WLNS

MSU suspends four players following scuffle at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State players roughed up Michigan defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker […]
EAST LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended four players for their role in roughing up Michigan players in a stadium tunnel after losing the game. Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced Sunday night that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately. “Michigan State University football core values include integrity, discipline, unselfishness, toughness and accountability,” said Tucker, who made the decision after “reviewing the disturbing electronic evidence.” Scuffles broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night. Social media posts showed Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking Michigan’s Ja’Den McBurrows in and near a hallway that doesn’t lead to either locker room. Brown, Grose and Young are seen on video getting physical with McBurrows.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State cooperating with Big Ten, police in aftermath of tunnel incident

Michigan State will cooperate with the Big Ten and other entities as they look into what happened in the Michigan Stadium tunnel late Saturday night. Spartans Athletic Director Alan Haller released a short statement early Sunday morning addressing an altercation between members of the Michigan and Michigan State football teams moments after the conclusion of their game.
98.7 WFGR

Michigan’s Newest Horror Attraction: The Big House Tunnel!

From being shoved by Buckeyes to getting kicked by Spartans, you never know what's coming next in The Big House Tunnel!. Spartan Suspensions Only The Latest Drama In The Dreaded Tunnel. Four Michigan State players were suspended Sunday for their assault on a pair of University of Michigan players in...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly

Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrests, 40 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during win over Michigan State

ANN ARBOR, MI - Saturday night’s Michigan-Michigan State game saw the most activity for University of Michigan police on the season. There were a pair of arrests, a citation for disorderly conduct and 40 fans ejected during the Wolverines’ 29-7 victory over the Spartans, according to numbers provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Mel Tucker Announces Decision On The Postgame Fight

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has released a statement on the postgame fight that occurred in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. A skirmish broke out between a bunch of Michigan State players and a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on Saturday evening. Michigan coach...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

New faces stand out in Michigan State's exhibition victory over Saginaw Valley

The Michigan State women's basketball team defeated Saginaw Valley State 90-56 in its exhibition game Sunday afternoon at the Breslin Center. In the first half of the game, the Spartans were struggling offensively shooting just 11 for 40 from the field and turning over the ball on seven occasions, but they were able to pick up the slack forcing turnovers and getting 19 points off 19 turnovers. The Cardinals got the first basket of the game, but some of MSU's defensive plays and forced turnovers kept the Spartans in the lead for the rest of the game despite their...
EAST LANSING, MI
