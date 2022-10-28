ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County Superior Court applications open

By Faith Rodriquez
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open.

The press release stated that Honorable Brandon S. Kinsey resigned which will be effective December 21, 2022 and there is a vacancy open.

Applications are available here at the Governor's Office, where they will review applications and interview selected applicants.

" A signed original application with all attachments and a searchable .pdf version of the application and attachments must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007, by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 18, 2022 ," stated the press release.

According to the press release, Governor Ducey will appoint the new judge pursuant to Article VI, Section 12 of the Arizona Constitution.

Here are a few of the applicant requirements mentioned:

  • Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age.
  • Must be of good moral character
  • Must be admitted to the practice of law in Arizona
  • And must be a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Yuma County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.

Additionally, all interviews are open to the public and the interview date will be announced.

