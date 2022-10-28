ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Biden predicts student loan forgiveness checks will go out within two weeks

By Brett Samuels
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGo5o_0ipQZ4M800

President Biden on Thursday predicted that a court fight over his student loan forgiveness program would be quickly resolved, and that borrowers would soon see their refunds materialize.

“We’re gonna win that case. I think in the next two weeks you’re gonna see those checks going out,” Biden told Nexstar’s Reshad Hudson in an exclusive interview in Syracuse, N.Y.

A federal appeals court ruling last Friday halted the loan forgiveness program and stopped the administration from disbursing relief while the court considers a challenge from six Republican-led states.

A federal district judge had dismissed the case a day before, ruling that the six attorneys general representing the states did not have standing to sue because they did not demonstrate that the policy directly harms their states.

The White House in August announced plans to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers earning under $125,000, and as much as $20,000 for borrowers who received Pell Grants. The initiative delivered on a campaign promise from Biden, even as it fell short of some progressives to forgive more debt. It also came after loan repayments had been paused since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Biden last Friday said 22 million Americans had applied for student loan forgiveness in the first week of the applications being available.

But the plan has faced myriad court challenges from conservatives who oppose the policy. Some of those lawsuits have already been dismissed because of lack of standing since the program is voluntary and it’s unclear who it directly harms.

Biden has used the challenges to argue Republicans are opposed to providing relief to middle- and low-income Americans who are buried under student loan debt.

“At a time when people are dealing with a pandemic and at the time that he’s — as you know, late this year, he’s going to lift the pause, he wanted to make sure that the American people, as he says, has a little bit of a breathing room,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

79 percent of voters describe the US as ‘out of control’

Nearly 8 in 10 Americans describe the current state of affairs in the U.S. as “out of control,” according to a new CBS News-YouGov poll. The poll, published on Sunday, found that 79 percent of respondents believe things are “out of control” in the country, while 21 percent of those surveyed believe things are “under […]
Money

The Government Is Emailing 8 Million Student Loan Borrowers Who Automatically Qualify for Forgiveness

Check your email. The Department of Education is beginning to notify millions of federal student loan borrowers who qualify for automatic loan forgiveness. The department started emailing certain borrowers Tuesday to let them know that they won’t need to apply to have up to $20,000 of federal debt forgiven. In total, some 8 million borrowers will automatically qualify for President Biden’s forgiveness plan without needing to fill out the student loan forgiveness application.
Washington Examiner

Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal

From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
CNET

8M Student Loan Borrowers Get Debt Relief Automatically: How It Works

A beta version of the application for federal student loan debt relief went live Friday night and will be "available on and off" for the next few weeks before the program officially launches later in October. Anyone who's eligible can apply for student loan debt relief now during this testing...
CNET

How Parents Get Student Loan Debt Relief Under Biden's New Plan

The White House last Monday officially launched its program to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in federal student loans for eligible borrowers, only to see a federal appeals court issue a temporary injunction Friday to pause the program. Despite the legal setback, the Education Department expects to start canceling student loan debt in mid-November.
CNBC

You should still apply for student loan forgiveness even while it's on hold

Late last week, a federal appeals court officially halted President Biden's student debt forgiveness. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit issued an administrative stay on debt discharges while it reviews a lawsuit filed by six Republican-leaning states. The plaintiffs argue the debt forgiveness would lead to a loss in tax revenue, causing economic harm to their states.
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
IOWA STATE
KTSM

KTSM

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy