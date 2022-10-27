Read full article on original website
Updated Proposed Minimum Standards for Bullying Prevention Policies and Procedures
Texas Education Code (TEC), §37.0832(c), requires school districts to adopt policies and procedures concerning bullying prevention. TEC, §12.104(b)(3)(Q), also subjects open-enrollment charter schools to this requirement. Senate Bill 2050, 87th Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2021, added TEC, §37.0832(c-1), which requires the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to adopt minimum standards for the bullying prevention policies and procedures adopted under TEC, §37.0832(c).
