Texas Education Code (TEC), §37.0832(c), requires school districts to adopt policies and procedures concerning bullying prevention. TEC, §12.104(b)(3)(Q), also subjects open-enrollment charter schools to this requirement. Senate Bill 2050, 87th Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2021, added TEC, §37.0832(c-1), which requires the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to adopt minimum standards for the bullying prevention policies and procedures adopted under TEC, §37.0832(c).

