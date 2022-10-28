ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, TX

Disrespectful delivery upsets Andrews parents

By Mike Mahoney
 4 days ago

ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ashley and Waylon Wiley say they typically have good experiences with Amazon deliveries and think this was more of a case of a “bad apple” delivery driver. But that doesn’t change the fact that they’re upset that their son’s expensive Christmas gift wasn’t handled with care while being delivered.

Caught on the Wiley’s security camera, an Amazon delivery driver can be seen tossing a package that the Wileys say cost them $300 right over the family’s wall. The Wileys filed a complaint with Amazon but that’s not stopping them from sharing their thoughts with other West Texans about the experience.

“We work hard to save our money and buy our kids nice things. We always want better for our kids than we had. So for (our package) to be treated like that, it’s very frustrating that somebody doesn’t care that much about the packages they’re delivering,” said Waylon Wiley.

That disastrous delivery happened on Oct. 18th, but on Wednesday Amazon officially responded to the incident. The Wileys say the company told them that what happened doesn’t meet their standards and that the situation is being investigated. The Wileys also say that Amazon has apologized with a $50 gift card, but there’s something else they’d like to see done.

“Address it with all the drivers and say, ‘People’s hard earned money is going into these packages. You need to treat them with the respect that you would expect if you were having something delivered to your house,” said Waylon.

Amazon also responded to ABC Big 2 News saying that they encourage all customers to reach out to them if they aren’t completely satisfied with their deliveries. They also say they’ll be coaching the delivery driver who was caught on camera.

Comments / 2

