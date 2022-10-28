Photos: Another rescued sea otter pup arrives at Shedd, and it’s un-fur-gettable
CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Shedd Aquarium's newest rescued otter pup is 5-month-old Qilak.
He found his home in Chicago after receiving around-the-clock care at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska, after being rescued from a remote beach in the Western Kenai Peninsula.
Qilak is the third rescued sea otter pup to arrive at the Shedd in the past month.
Examiners at the center found Qilak to be underweight, but strong and otherwise alert. The Shedd said Qilak is older than most rescued pups and has already met some developmental milestones.
He's currently receiving continual care from the Shedd and remains behind the scenes. Below are pictures of the pup’s first days in Chicago:
Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Comments / 0