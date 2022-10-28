Photos: Another rescued sea otter pup arrives at Shedd, and it’s un-fur-gettable

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Shedd Aquarium's newest rescued otter pup is 5-month-old Qilak.

He found his home in Chicago after receiving around-the-clock care at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska, after being rescued from a remote beach in the Western Kenai Peninsula.

Qilak is the third rescued sea otter pup to arrive at the Shedd in the past month.

Examiners at the center found Qilak to be underweight, but strong and otherwise alert. The Shedd said Qilak is older than most rescued pups and has already met some developmental milestones.

He's currently receiving continual care from the Shedd and remains behind the scenes. Below are pictures of the pup’s first days in Chicago:

Qilak snacks as he gets used to the new digs. Photo credit Shedd Aquarium

"While the process is lengthy, there is nothing more rewarding than watching our patients grow and find their homes," said Jane Belovarac, Wildlife Response Curator at Alaska SeaLife Center. Photo credit Shedd Aquarium

Qilak is the third rescued sea otter to arrive at the Shedd in the past month. All of them have been just as cute as Qilak. Photo credit Shedd Aquarium

Qilak and the other rescued sea otters may occasionally be seen on exhibit in the Abbott Oceanarium. Photo credit Shedd Aquarium

There are now six sea otters who call the Shedd Aquarium home. Photo credit Shedd Aquarium

