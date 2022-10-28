A Maine man is dead following a Monday morning crash that resulted in the pickup truck he was driving rolling over. According to WGME 13, Mason Warren, 21 of Harpswell, Maine, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado near the intersection of Reach Road and Mountain Road when he reportedly crossed over the centerline before striking a large embankment which subsequently caused the truck to flip over.

