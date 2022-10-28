ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBOT cracks down on code violations with new Healthy Businesses permits

PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween

PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
Hillsboro Fire extricates injured person from vehicle after 2-car crash

Firefighters had to extricate someone from a vehicle Monday morning after a two-car crash in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Parkway. Initial reports state that two vehicles were involved and that someone...
