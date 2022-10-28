Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KATU.com
Outgoing Multnomah Co. Chair Kafoury discusses issues facing county
One of the key local races in the upcoming election is for Multnomah County Chair, the person will be the new leader of the most populated county in Oregon. On the ballot are Dr. Sharon Meieran and Jessica Vega Pederson, both current Multnomah County Commissioners. The out-going chair is Deborah...
KATU.com
Shady situation; Portland gives away 2,000 trees to help increase the city's tree canopy
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Saturday, October 29, Portland Parks and Recreation put on its annual Arbor Day. Volunteers planted 11 native trees to help increase the city's tree canopy. Parks and Recreation gave away 2,000 trees, and volunteers are able to plant them in their yards. City officials emphasized...
KATU.com
'More can be done:' neighbors say safe rest villages are a good first step
PORTLAND, Ore. — You may have seen safe rest villages being built around town here in Portland. In a pre-opening tour on Friday at the Menlo Park location, KATU News saw these sleeping units that look like tiny houses. Each unit will have beds, electricity, heat, and air conditioning.
KATU.com
Small business owner running for Washington's 3rd Congressional District talks key issues
WASHINGTON — Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District will choose a new face to represent them in Congress this election. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Republican Joe Kent beat out six-term incumbent Jamie Herrera Beutler in the August primary. Gluesenkamp Perez owns an auto repair shop and lives in...
KATU.com
PBOT cracks down on code violations with new Healthy Businesses permits
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.
KATU.com
Portland Police urges caution when out celebrating Halloween
PORTLAND, Ore. — Halloween is in full swing this year, and it's the first time since pandemic restrictions loosened up. "It feels a lot better, I didn’t like being inside all the time," said Katherine Nichter. As families are out celebrating and having fun this weekend, police want...
KATU.com
Westview gets hoax 911 call, Tigard High receives threat; police say nothing credible
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A hoax 911 call reporting someone had a weapon at Beaverton’s Westview High School prompted a law enforcement response on Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The prank “swatting” call put Westview High School into lockdown on Monday, but the procedure has since...
KATU.com
Bar owner arrested after threatening cannabis dispensary workers, kicking deputy
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the owner of the Three Monkeys Bar after he threatened the employees of a cannabis dispensary Saturday night. Deputies arrived at Hazel Dell dispensary The Herbery at about 10:40 p.m. Employees had called to report that an unwelcome...
KATU.com
Washington County Sheriff's Office releases body cam footage of attack inside hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department has released the body cam footage of an incident that took place inside the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Westside Hospital located in Hillsboro. On Monday, October 24, shortly before 3 a.m., Deputy Zane Hafeman was with 27-year-old Joshua Weasley,...
KATU.com
'Large quantities' of fentanyl retrieved from suspect's underpants in Clark County arrest
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office recovered a large amount of fentanyl from a suspect that had hidden the illicit drug in his underpants on Sunday night. Deputy M. Gonzalez was on a routine patrol around 9:40 p.m. when he located a stolen car parked at...
KATU.com
Portland Police: Driver taken into custody for reckless driving, ramming police vehicle
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police took a driver into custody Sunday night after leading them on a cross-city jaunt, avoiding multiple attempts to be stopped and finally losing all the tires. Just before 10:30 p.m., Sunday night, police observed a speeding and reckless driver near Southeast 122nd and Southeast...
KATU.com
Eight people hospitalized following early morning fire in Washington County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning following an apartment fire in Washington County. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., 9-1-1 received multiple calls from an apartment building on fire in the 8100 block of Southwest Barnes Road. Officials say deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s...
KATU.com
Partygoers hold stabbing suspect until Clark Co. deputies make arrest at Halloween party
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Partygoers held a man down at a Halloween party until Clark County deputies could make an arrest Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed someone else at the gathering. The stabbing victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on his...
KATU.com
Average gas prices fall in Portland, but tight supply may cause future challenges
PORTLAND, Ore. — Average gasoline prices in Portland have fallen 14.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.06/gallon (g) today. According to tech company GasBuddy's survey of 387 Portland stations, prices in Portland are 37.7 per gallon lower than a month ago. However, the prices are $1.26/g higher than a year ago.
KATU.com
Man arrested in Vancouver attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. at the Hazel Dell Fred Meyer. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the backseat of her car while she was in the driver's seat and threatened her with a gun.
KATU.com
Cyclist dies in crash with motor vehicle in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Emergency crews in Hillsboro are on the scene of a serious crash involving a cyclist and a motor vehicle. Hillsboro fire officials say the cyclist has died. Crews were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the intersection of South 1st Avenue and Southwest Oak. The Washington...
KATU.com
Vancouver police seek help in finding woman missing since last month
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 48-year-old woman. Tiffany Brown has been missing since Thursday, Sept 22. Police say she packed some things and left her Vancouver home without telling anyone why. She has no vehicle. Tiffany is 5 feet 7...
KATU.com
Motorcyclist in critical condition after being hit by accused DUI driver, deputies say
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for Vehicular Assault following an incident on Saturday. Around 11:30 p.m. police and EMS arrived at the scene of a vehicular accident on NE 72nd Avenue and NE 159th Street, where they found motorcyclist Richard Davis, 60, with a severe head wound.
KATU.com
Hillsboro Fire extricates injured person from vehicle after 2-car crash
Firefighters had to extricate someone from a vehicle Monday morning after a two-car crash in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue crews responded to the crash at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Evergreen Parkway and Brookwood Parkway. Initial reports state that two vehicles were involved and that someone...
KATU.com
Fans welcome Thorns after championship win; players say it was a 'roller coaster' year
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Thorns received a warm welcome as they returned on Sunday. This followed their third National Women's Soccer League title win Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. Obviously, it’s been a roller coaster of a year, but our fans have...
Comments / 0