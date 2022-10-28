Read full article on original website
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Phoenix police: Man caught recording women in changing room
A man was arrested after secretly recording a 16-year-old girl in a changing room at the Last Chance clearance store
A suspect is now in custody after 3 GCU students were killed in wrong-way crash
PHOENIX — Authorities have filed criminal charges against the driver who allegedly caused a wrong-way collision earlier this month that killed three Grand Canyon University students. Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, was booked into jail Friday on three counts of second-degree murder and 11 counts of endangerment for the crash...
Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show
PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access into Valley homes. Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. Victims told police that Miguel misrepresented himself as an utility worker so he could steal items from inside their homes, records show.
kyma.com
Man arrested after crash killed 3 Phoenix college students
PHOENIX (AP) — A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion...
Man found shot to death inside crashed car in west Phoenix, suspect still at large
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a 27-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in west Phoenix. Police said just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road. When officers arrived, police said they found...
KTAR.com
Wrong-way driver dies in Phoenix after crashing into 3 vehicles
PHOENIX — The driver of a wrong-way vehicle died early Sunday after crashing into three vehicles, injuring others, authorities said. Four vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road that happened around 5:30 a.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Jose Molina,...
'I am sorry': Man sentenced to prison for dumping body parts in Arizona
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz — The former operator of a Seattle donated-cadaver business who callously dumped numerous body parts around central Arizona was sentenced to more than six years in prison Monday. A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in September convicted Walter Harold Mitchell III on 29 felony counts of...
Threat made against Buckeye school leads to arrest of 16-year-old boy
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A teen is now in custody after a threat was made in connection to a Buckeye school. According to Buckeye police, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested for a threat made against the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies homecoming game that was scheduled to take place on Oct. 28.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix motorcyclist killed in apparent hit-and-run, police say
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist in Phoenix was killed in what police say appears to be a hit-and-run on the night of Sunday, Oct. 30. At around 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a crash near 7th Street and Southern Avenue. That's where they found an unidentified motorcyclist who died at the scene.
KTAR.com
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at officers in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man was arrested Thursday evening after allegedly shooting toward officers in Phoenix, authorities said. Harry Denman, 38, was booked into jail after the shooting in a parking lot near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The incident happened...
AZFamily
Alleged wrong-way driver identified after crash left 3 GCU students dead near New River
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged wrong-way driver accused of killing three Grand Canyon University students is now in custody after being hospitalized for weeks. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vincent Ian Acosta, 25, of Laveen, was booked into the Maricopa County jail on Friday and is facing murder charges related to the crash. The crash happened just before 4 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Table Mesa Road on the north end of the Valley. Two students in one of the cars hit died at the scene, while a third died later at a hospital. They were later identified as:
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures hammer attack on Phoenix light rail passenger
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a man with a hammer on the light rail in Phoenix. Officers say the victim, a 36-year-old man, was on the light rail near 44th Street and Washington during the early morning hours of Oct. 14 when the attack happened.
AZFamily
Deadly crash in west Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A local teacher is motivating her students by not giving them homework the day after the Cardinals take a win. A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets.
Phoenix police investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been hit by the light rail
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who appears to have been struck by the city's light rail, authorities said. Just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 34th Street and East Washington Street. When they arrived, they found a person injured near the light rail tracks.
AZFamily
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after wrong-way crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A wrong-way driver is said to have caused a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, leaving that driver dead and four others injured in west Phoenix. Crews responded around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, and found a 4-vehicle crash near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road, Phoenix police say. A man in the first vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jose Luis Palma Molina, died at the scene. Detectives say that Molina was driving north in the southbound lanes on 75th Avenue and crashed into three oncoming cars while driving in the wrong direction.
AZFamily
Video captures shootout outside Halloween party at Tempe Airbnb
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Halloween party at an Airbnb in Tempe ended with several gunshots fired by multiple gunmen. Tempe police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near Howe and Judd Streets. When officers arrived, they saw people running from the area but said no one was...
KTAR.com
Accused child molester extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County
PHOENIX – A man accused of molesting three minors was extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County recently and is scheduled to go on trial next year, authorities said. Miguel Franco-Castañeda, 74, was arraigned earlier this month on two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count each of touching a minor, molestation of a child and dangerous crime against a child, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday.
Arizona State Hospital patients detained for barricading staff inside unit, officials say
PHOENIX — Three patients of Arizona State Hospital have been taken into police custody after they allegedly barricaded staff members inside one of the facility's units, officials say. The incident began Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. after the patients prevented three staff members from leaving a treatment unit,...
KTAR.com
Guns and drugs uncovered amid fraudulent power investigation in Waddell
PHOENIX — Police arrested two suspects and seized dozens of guns while serving a search warrant at the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage facility in Waddell on Tuesday. The warrant was originally issued to investigate an APS inquiry into stolen power from a nearby power box.
AZFamily
Deputies uncover Waddell underground bunker full of guns, drugs and cash
Some Arizona school districts sitting on millions in grant relief funding. The clock is ticking for districts to spend the money. Some students have already graduated without the benefit of what this funding would provide for them. Fans fill Mullett arena in Tempe for Arizona Coyotes season opener. Updated: 2...
