Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases body camera video of Lone Tree shootout

As the sun set on an October evening in Lone Tree, a golden glow was cast upon Lorene Jervik as she walked silently with headphones on at the Bluffs Regional Park and Trail. Beside her was her husband, Jeff Jervik, and four others walking quietly with headphones on, participating in a guided hike led by Adam Passarelli, the founder of the newly launched company, inspiraHike.

LONE TREE, CO ・ 6 HOURS AGO