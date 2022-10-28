ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

WPRI 12 News

‘Hotel for Homeless Dogs’ holds annual fundraiser with local club

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Cumberland-Lincoln Rotary Club and the Hotel for Homeless Dogs held their annual dog walk fundraiser Sunday. Several people attended the “Howl-O-Ween Dog Walk” at Goddard State Park, including 12 News Anchor Danielle North, who served as emcee.  The fundraiser also featured food trucks, music, and raffles. The money earned will […]
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale

It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Popculture

Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse

A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
SCITUATE, RI
FUN 107

Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming

Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes

1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home

FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
TAUNTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

