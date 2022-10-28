Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
New Bedford Home With Hetty Green Connection For Sale
It was once occupied by some of New Bedford's most famous residents. Now the property at 1061 Pleasant St. could be yours. Back in 1830, the Charles Russell Mansion was a gorgeous addition to the New Bedford waterfront and one of the many mansions in a city enjoying the wealth of the whaling industry. Russell was an ancestor of the founder of the original Bedford Village, but he didn't get to live in his stately home for very long.
United Way of Greater New Bedford Needs You to Be a Hunger Hero This Thanksgiving
We're back at it again for the 30th year in a row. Formerly 'Cans Across the Park,' this food drive has been held every year at Buttonwood Park and has continuously benefited United Way of Greater New Bedford's Hunger Heroes Project. In previous years, the community has dropped off food...
Fasten Your Seatbelt for a Loaded Tater Tot Flight That’s Taking off in New Bedford
To all my tater tot connoisseurs, I might have found the tastiest jackpot on the SouthCoast. Over at the Airport Grille in New Bedford is where you'll find some pretty exciting menu items, but one of them far exceeded my expectations. On Sunday, October 30th, my fiance and I celebrated...
‘He loved everybody’: 43-year-old killed inside barber shop remembered for his community impact
Herman Maxwell Hylton, a Roxbury resident, was shot and killed Wednesday night in Dorchester. Friends and customers are remembering the 43-year-old Roxbury man who was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a Dorchester barber shop for the impact he had in the community. Boston police responded to Celebrity Cuts Barber...
ABC6.com
Having a hard time finding candy on Halloween night? One North Providence mother has a solution
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — For parents in North Providence, finding candy on Halloween night has been easy thanks to one mother. Three years ago, Erin Nascimento created a trick-or-treat trail after she took her daughter out for the spooky holiday to find a ghost town. “We were so...
Popculture
Boxer Accused of Animal Abuse
A Rhode Island boxer is facing charges of animal abuse after allegedly beating his girlfriend's dog, the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said last week. Robert Nolette Jr. was arrested late last month after Coco, an 8-year-old beagle mix was brought to the Bay State Veterinary Hospital with injuries indicating physical abuse. Nolette, 22, and his girlfriend previously brought Coco to another veterinary hospital in August for rib fractures.
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
Rhode Island TikTok Star JVKE Has Viral Hit in ‘Golden Hour’
A Cranston High School student has cut through the social media clutter with a song that you can't get away from right now and we are so here for it. He spells his name "JVKE" but you say it like "Jake." Back in Cranston, before his recent fame, he was known as Jake Lawson.
Massachusetts AMC Series Seeks Dancers for Filming
Ladies, get your tap shoes on because the same AMC series that recently shot scenes in downtown New Bedford is casting female dancers. All you need to do is sign up ahead of time. Just think: All those hours and all that money spent on dancing lessons might actually get...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
Missing Raynham teen found in NYC, reunited with family
She was located around 11 p.m. Thursday with the assistance of the New York Police Department and the FBI, Donovan said.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home
FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
Fire on Manchester Street in Fall River
Crews responded to a fire on Manchester street on Saturday night.
WCVB
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
