South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park

WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
WESTON, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New Miami soccer field named in honor of Haitian soccer legend Ernst “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials has opened a new soccer field and other park improvements at Oak Grove Park. The new soccer field was named “Ernst ‘ZeMono’ Jean-Baptiste Soccer Field”– in honor of the Haitian soccer legend – long revered by the Miami-Dade soccer community for his contributions to the development and promotion of soccer in South Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
marquettemessenger.com

Home Court Advantage: MHS Teachers Fill Principal Positions

Rusty Willis, junior, was in Kyle Devine’s Honors Biology class during his freshman year. This year Devine has taken the role of freshman principal. “He was very good at answering questions and making sure we actually understood the material instead of just memorizing things,” Willis said. “He had a lot of very frequent small quizzes, that way he could figure out where you were with the content.”
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

2-Time State Champion From North Broward Prep Riley Luft Makes College Pick

North Broward Prep’s Riley Luft is officially set to play college baseball after committing to Appalachian State in North Carolina Thursday morning. He becomes the second player from NBP baseball to commit to Appalachian State, joining teammate Jonathan Xuereb, who is currently a freshman. Also attending the school is Justin Abson, who played on the varsity basketball team.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?

Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest:   Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood

Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting

Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood

A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center

A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
MIRAMAR, FL

