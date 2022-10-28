Read full article on original website
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
cw34.com
Racist and antisemitic messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park
WESTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are searching for the people responsible for spray painting racist and antisemitic messages. Around 8:26 a.m. Broward County Regional Communications received a call reporting the hateful messages spray-painted at Hunters Pointe Park and the entrance to Hunters Pointe in Weston. BSO Weston District deputies...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
New Miami soccer field named in honor of Haitian soccer legend Ernst “ZeNono” Jean-Baptiste
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other officials has opened a new soccer field and other park improvements at Oak Grove Park. The new soccer field was named “Ernst ‘ZeMono’ Jean-Baptiste Soccer Field”– in honor of the Haitian soccer legend – long revered by the Miami-Dade soccer community for his contributions to the development and promotion of soccer in South Florida.
NBC Miami
Officer Appears to Forcefully Remove Teen From HS Football Game in Miami-Dade
Video published on the social media account Only in Dade appears to show an officer forcefully removing a teenager from a high school game Friday in southwest Miami-Dade. Footage showed the officer, who was not identified, appearing to put his hands on the neck of the male teen while escorting him out of the game between Ferguson and Coral Reef.
marquettemessenger.com
Home Court Advantage: MHS Teachers Fill Principal Positions
Rusty Willis, junior, was in Kyle Devine’s Honors Biology class during his freshman year. This year Devine has taken the role of freshman principal. “He was very good at answering questions and making sure we actually understood the material instead of just memorizing things,” Willis said. “He had a lot of very frequent small quizzes, that way he could figure out where you were with the content.”
margatetalk.com
2-Time State Champion From North Broward Prep Riley Luft Makes College Pick
North Broward Prep’s Riley Luft is officially set to play college baseball after committing to Appalachian State in North Carolina Thursday morning. He becomes the second player from NBP baseball to commit to Appalachian State, joining teammate Jonathan Xuereb, who is currently a freshman. Also attending the school is Justin Abson, who played on the varsity basketball team.
Facing South Florida: Miami-Dade: A 'Red' County?
Jim interviews the chairman of the Miami-Dade Republican Party about the distinct possibility that Miami-Dade, after the Nov. 8 election, might officially be a 'red' county, something that 10 years ago would have been thought to be impossible. Jim and Commissioner Rene Garcia also discuss the importance of the Cuban American vote in Miami-Dade.Guest: Commissioner Rene Garcia/CHAIR, MIAMI-DADE REPUBLICAN PARTY
NBC Miami
Racist, Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray Painted on Signs on Weston Neighborhood
Residents in a Weston neighborhood are seeking answers after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was spray painted in the area for the second time in less than a month. State Rep. Robin Bartleman, a Democrat whose district includes the Weston Hills neighborhood where the graffiti was found, posted pictures on social media showing the disturbing writings.
Click10.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
cw34.com
High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student
A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
Click10.com
15-year-old charged as adult in southwest Miami-Dade double homicide
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a double homicide in the Leisure City area of southwest Miami-Dade earlier this month. Erick Vanegas now joins 27-year-old Brayan Aviles in facing second-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Alejandro Nunez Medina and Jorge Nunez Medina.
islandernews.com
Just 14 percent of island voters have early voted, this as Republicans lag Dems in Dade County early voting
Nine new Republican voters for every new Dem voter?. Leading up to the 2022 Midterm Elections, Florida registered 86,376 Republicans new voters versus 9,380 new Dem voters. According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, there are now 5.28 million registered Republicans in Florida versus 4.97 million registered Democrat voters for the Nov. 8 Midterm elections.
Miami Hurricanes 2023 Commitment List and Evaluations
Canes fans one-stop shop for the latest on the University of Miami's class of 2023 football commitments.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
Taron Dickens makes history as Miami Northwestern blows out LaSalle
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Miami Northwestern celebrated a historical homecoming night on Saturday. Along with breezing past LaSalle, 44-0, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, Northwestern senior quarterback Taron Dickens set the Miami-Dade County career passing yardage record. The timing of Dickens’ ...
NBC Miami
Large Police Presence in Northwest Miami Neighborhood
A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade. Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue, where Miami Police were investigating several cars in the area that may have been damaged. Investigators have not released details on what may...
iheart.com
Smoking Hot Florida Commissioner Lied To See Boyfriend At Detention Center
A North Bay Village commissioner pretended to be a paralegal to see her boyfriend in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic when social visits were suspended. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to three petty misdemeanors for attempting to enter and entering a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses.
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist dead after fatal hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman losing her life after she was struck on the street. On Sunday, police shut down the road along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast Second Avenue, as they investigate a reported hit-and-run crash. Authorities said the victim was riding a bike when she was hit by a...
NBC Miami
‘Deeply Disturbed' Miami-Dade Mayor Issues Notice Regarding Underfed Dolphins at Miami Seaquarium
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is speaking out after a U.S. Department of Agriculture report said the diets of dolphins at Miami Seaquarium were cut by more than half. "Like people across our community, I was deeply disturbed by the findings of the recent USDA report regarding marine life at Miami Seaquarium," said Levine Cava on Twitter.
Click10.com
Broward shuttle driver runs over boy in Miramar
MIRAMAR, Fla. – A witness said a boy was staring at his phone while crossing the street when the driver of a shuttle struck him on Friday afternoon in Broward County. The witness said the impact had such force the boy’s body “went flying” near the intersection of Southwest 27 Court and 68 Avenue in Miramar.
