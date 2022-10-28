ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

thecomeback.com

Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense

There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mike Pelaia says, Steelers fans, be honest with yourself; embrace the losing

Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. How many times have you heard that line? Countless. It’s a fact and it’s been a badge of honor around Pittsburgh when describing the last 15 years of Steeler football. It’s described a lot of success but also several shortcomings. Part of “not losing” has meant not winning enough to go very far in the playoffs or even make the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Beaver County Times

Chris Mueller: Where Watt's health and potential trades are concerned, Steelers should take big-picture approach

Two stories have loomed large in the week-long build to the Steelers’ battle with the Eagles in Philadelphia, a place I’m sure you’re just now learning they haven’t won since 1965. In a way, both stories relate to how winnable – or not – the game actually is.  One concerns Chase Claypool, who, with the deadline looming at 4 p.m. Tuesday, has suddenly become the subject of daily trade rumors. Whether you think the rumors are reflective...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins

BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens

Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
CBS Sports

NFL Week 8 injuries: Ryan Tannehill, Deebo Samuel ruled out; Russell Wilson, D'Andre Swift set for return

Week 8 in the NFL kicked off on Thursday with the Ravens taking down the Bucs in Tampa, and now we have a full Sunday slate of games that is jam-packed with key matchups. We have five divisional games on the docket, including a Panthers-Falcons matchup where the winner will surprisingly grab ahold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, both the Eagles and Bills return from their Week 7 bye and are double-digit favorites in their contests.
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
