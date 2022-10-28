Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Kenny Pickett criticizes Steelers offense
There is clearly something wrong with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. After another dismal loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, frustrations are high. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t even want to answer questions after the loss that dropped the team to 2-6 on year but Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett had plenty to say.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mike Pelaia says, Steelers fans, be honest with yourself; embrace the losing
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. How many times have you heard that line? Countless. It’s a fact and it’s been a badge of honor around Pittsburgh when describing the last 15 years of Steeler football. It’s described a lot of success but also several shortcomings. Part of “not losing” has meant not winning enough to go very far in the playoffs or even make the playoffs.
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
Tennessee Titans rookie QB Malik Willis to make first NFL start
Former Liberty quarterback Malik Willis became one of the most scrutinized prospects during the NFL pre-draft process. After a successful
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Attempting To Devise A Plan To End a 60-Year Losing Streak Against The Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was touted as an elite unit that would carry the team in 2022 as they figured out the direction the new offense would go during the current season. In nearly four quarters in the opener with a mostly healthy unit, Steelers fans saw exactly what that was going to look like as they dominated the defending AFC champion, Cincinnati Bengals, until T.J. Watt got hurt late in the game.
Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada
Now, former Pittsburgh Steelers are pleading for the team to can their offensive coordinator.
'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
The Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling at 2-6 following a blowout loss to Philadelphia
FOX Sports
Hurts, Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles raced past the Pittsburgh Steelers 35-13 on Sunday. Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0...
Chris Mueller: Where Watt's health and potential trades are concerned, Steelers should take big-picture approach
Two stories have loomed large in the week-long build to the Steelers’ battle with the Eagles in Philadelphia, a place I’m sure you’re just now learning they haven’t won since 1965. In a way, both stories relate to how winnable – or not – the game actually is. One concerns Chase Claypool, who, with the deadline looming at 4 p.m. Tuesday, has suddenly become the subject of daily trade rumors. Whether you think the rumors are reflective...
DraftKings promo code dials up Bet $5, Win $200 NFL offer for Monday Night Football
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our DraftKings promo code, football fans betting on any NFL matchup this week can get a Bet $5, Win $200 offer by clicking...
How Mac Jones compares to other QBs vs. Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Dolphins
BOSTON -- The Patriots won on Sunday, but it's difficult to use that game to reach any grand conclusions about Mac Jones.The second-year quarterback played his first full game since Week 3, and he did so behind a porous offensive line. Jones was hit eight times, taking sacks on six of those, and generally had to rifle off some short passes to keep the offense moving. A defensive lineman got his hand on a pass that led to Jones' interception, and the quarterback was also bailed out by a roughing the passer penalty call that negated what would have been...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: 49ers, Seahawks surge as NFC contenders; Raiders, Steelers flirt with worst for Week 9
There has been some significant separation of power happening in the NFL in a wild 2022 season. A few powerhouses have continued their march toward strong playoff positions toward getting to Super Bowl 57. Behind the still undefeated NFC team and the clear-cut favorite AFC team, there are some surprise...
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Frank Reich, Chris Ballard, Colts, Jaguars, Ravens
Per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he empowered HC Frank Reich and GM Chris Ballard to bench veteran QB Matt Ryan and turn to QB Sam Ehlinger, noting he was “excited” for the change and the three of them were in “lockstep” about it.
Bill Cowher Calls Out Steelers Management of Kenny Pickett
Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher thinks the team is mismanaging rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.
CBS Sports
NFL Week 8 injuries: Ryan Tannehill, Deebo Samuel ruled out; Russell Wilson, D'Andre Swift set for return
Week 8 in the NFL kicked off on Thursday with the Ravens taking down the Bucs in Tampa, and now we have a full Sunday slate of games that is jam-packed with key matchups. We have five divisional games on the docket, including a Panthers-Falcons matchup where the winner will surprisingly grab ahold of first place in the NFC South. Meanwhile, both the Eagles and Bills return from their Week 7 bye and are double-digit favorites in their contests.
With Pride on the Line Pitt, Pat Narduzzi Fall Flat
Pat Narduzzi and the Pitt Panthers have talked a big game but not backed it up.
NFL Analysis Network
Steelers Suggested As Fit For Intriguing Defensive Free Agent
The Pittsburgh Steelers season is hanging on by a thread as we head into Week 8. They have struggled on both sides of the ball in what looks like could be the first losing season of Mike Tomlin’s head coaching career. Pittsburgh’s season was derailed in Week 1 when...
