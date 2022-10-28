ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

406mtsports.com

No. 16 Carroll doubles up SAIT behind Jonny Hillman's 22 points

HELENA — Carroll’s Jonny Hillman didn’t outscore SAIT by himself in the first half of the Saints’ 90-44 victory on Sunday, but it was close. The senior scored 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, converting just two fewer field goals individually (8) than the entire Trojans roster (10).
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Big start: Tech MBB scores 39 straight points, routs Portland Bible College

BUTTE - It is officially college basketball season, and the Montana Tech Orediggers got their season underway on Saturday, hosting the Portland Bible College Arrows on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center. The Orediggers started their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot, routing Portland Bible College, 109-24. Fourteen players got...
BUTTE, MT
Post Register

Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90

About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
DRUMMOND, MT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana

Sometimes you find a house in Montana that is a little extra, and this house is one to see. Houses in Montana can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the acreage or how extensive the square footage of the house is. You might have limited buyers depending on the home's location and price. That will be the case for this house.
HELENA, MT
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI

October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
WEST BEND, WI
NBCMontana

Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
BUTTE, MT
montanakaimin.com

Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery

Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
BUTTE, MT
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died

October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
MAYVILLE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road

MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. ﻿ Once emergency...
MADISON, WI

