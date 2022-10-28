Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
406mtsports.com
No. 16 Carroll doubles up SAIT behind Jonny Hillman's 22 points
HELENA — Carroll’s Jonny Hillman didn’t outscore SAIT by himself in the first half of the Saints’ 90-44 victory on Sunday, but it was close. The senior scored 20 points in the game’s first 20 minutes, converting just two fewer field goals individually (8) than the entire Trojans roster (10).
406mtsports.com
Carroll's offense explodes behind Chris Akulschin's breakout performance
HELENA — To be mentioned in the same breath as Shane Sipes is a pretty big honor for a Carroll College wide receiver. Sipes was a walking 100-yard game during his time as a Saint and was Carroll’s last All-American at the wide-out position (2019). Chris Akulschin’s 158-yard,...
406mtsports.com
Big start: Tech MBB scores 39 straight points, routs Portland Bible College
BUTTE - It is officially college basketball season, and the Montana Tech Orediggers got their season underway on Saturday, hosting the Portland Bible College Arrows on Kelvin Sampson Court at HPER Center. The Orediggers started their 2022-23 campaign on the right foot, routing Portland Bible College, 109-24. Fourteen players got...
Deer, elk check station totals outpacing recent seasons in west-central Montana
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting elk and deer harvest totals that are up from last season and the five-year average.
Post Register
Finding quick getaways off Montana's I-90
About halfway between the tiny town of Drummond, Montana and Missoula, Montana along Interstate 90 is an exit for Rock Creek Road Recreation Area. It’s one of those turnoffs you wouldn’t pay much attention to unless you were looking for it. We were. We took it, and it turned into a delight.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
This Massive Mansion Seems Out Of Place in Montana
Sometimes you find a house in Montana that is a little extra, and this house is one to see. Houses in Montana can range from decently priced to over the top, depending on the acreage or how extensive the square footage of the house is. You might have limited buyers depending on the home's location and price. That will be the case for this house.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Rachelle L. Schmitt, 32, of West Bend, WI
October 27, 2022 – West Bend, WI – If you know our Rachelle, you know her beautiful smile, catching laugh, quick wit, joy for life, and free spirit. She was her daddy’s girl growing up, never afraid to jump on a skid loader or work with him on a job site.
NBCMontana
Blockage reported on I-90, west of Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash west of Butte, near Ramsay at mile post 216. Drivers are asked to slow down as there is partial blockage on the roadway.
Wheel flies off van, hits pedestrian under I-94 overpass
A wheel came off a van and struck a pedestrian under the I-94 overpass at 84th Street in Milwaukee Thursday morning, police say.
montanakaimin.com
Two UM students arrested in Butte bank robbery
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UMPD officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Wisconsin
If you love a good juicy chicken sandwich, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more.
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died
October 25, 2022 – Mayville, WI – The owner of Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant has died. Felix Sanchez owned establishments in Mayville, Wi and he opened one in April 2018 in the former Dairy Queen on Wildwood Avenue in West Bend. Sanchez also ran Don Tacos & Tequila...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
Man dies after driving truck into cornfield, tree in Washington Co.
Authorities say a man died after he drove his truck through a cornfield, hit an embankment and then crashed into a tree in Washington County Sunday afternoon.
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
MADISON, Wis. — A man was killed last week in an accidental shooting on Madison’s southwest side, according to local law enforcement. Madison police said they responded to the 7100 block of Mckee Road shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after getting a call that someone had accidentally fired a gun and hit another person in the process. Once emergency...
A 23-year-old man dies in 33rd and Center shooting
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and one injured Saturday afternoon.
