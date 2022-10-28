Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup Countdown Photo Gallery
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Finally, Qatar’s moment has arrived. In a few weeks, the tiny emirate jutting out into the Persian Gulf will welcome the world when it hosts the biggest sporting event to ever be staged in the Arab region. Soccer’s World Cup is coming, and with it so much scrutiny but also plenty of intrigue.
Marseille vs Tottenham prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?
Tottenham cannot afford to lose as they visit Olympique Marseille in their Champions League Group D decider tonight.Spurs top the group coming into the final fixture and will book their progress to the last 16 with a win or draw against the French side. Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.But with Marseille just two points behind, and Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt level on seven points behind Tottenham’s eight, all four teams can still qualify.Tottenham’s fate remains in their own hands, but Antonio...
France star Pogba to miss World Cup with knee injury
TURIN, Italy (AP) — France midfielder Paul Pogba will miss the World Cup due to ongoing knee problems. Pogba returned to training with Juventus only this month following surgery on his right knee in early September.
Despite being back at .500, Patriots have issues to fix
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England’s win over the New York Jets was much needed. It also may be a bit of fool’s gold regarding the current state of the team. The Patriots (4-4) are now back to .500 with the victory. It doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to clean up as they prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts in the final game before their bye.
Durant's 36 lifts slumping Nets to second win of the season
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 36 points to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a much-needed 116-109 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. Durant authored some personal and franchise history in Brooklyn’s second win of the season (2-5). With two first quarter free throws, Durant passed Vince Carter for 19th on the NBA’s All-Time scoring list. He now has 25,754. And he has scored at least 25 points in each of the first seven games of the season, the most in franchise history.
Lukaku injured again in major World Cup concern for Belgium
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Romelu Lukaku has sustained another hamstring injury, Inter Milan said Monday, in a major concern for Belgium ahead of the World Cup. Lukaku's latest injury was revealed after medical tests and Inter said the striker “will be re-evaluated in a few days.”
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake...
World Series opener most viewed on TV since 2019
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies' 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the World Series opener drew 11.68 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and the Fox Sports streaming app, the highest for Game 1 since 2019. The game was seen by 11,475,000 viewers on Fox and...
Gold Trip wins 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia's most famous horse race. One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold Trip...
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series game 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Game 4 on Wednesday, during which Major League Baseball will honor those affected by cancer. The third game of the series, which is now tied 1-1, had been scheduled for Monday but was postponed until Tuesday due to rain.
