Tottenham cannot afford to lose as they visit Olympique Marseille in their Champions League Group D decider tonight.Spurs top the group coming into the final fixture and will book their progress to the last 16 with a win or draw against the French side. Tottenham beat Marseille 2-0 in the reverse fixture, with Richarlison scoring twice following Chancel Mbemba’s straight red card in the second half.But with Marseille just two points behind, and Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt level on seven points behind Tottenham’s eight, all four teams can still qualify.Tottenham’s fate remains in their own hands, but Antonio...

37 MINUTES AGO