Read full article on original website
Related
Economopoulos sisters, Hannah Sanson help Lower Dauphin advance past Northern to District 3 3A title game
HUMMELSTOWN - Lower Dauphin will be playing for the District 3 3A girls soccer title. The Falcons (17-3-1) punched their ticket Monday with a 3-1 win over Northern, and they will face Greencastle-Antrim, which defeated Twin Valley Monday, at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eagle View Middle School for the title.
Mia Libby, Maddie Koons lead Greencastle to District 3 Class 3A title game
Greencastle (19-1-1) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 2-0 victory over Twin Valley (13-6-1) in the semifinals of the District 3 Class 3A girls soccer playoffs Monday. With the win, the Blue Devils advance to a showdown against Lower Dauphin in Thursday’s title game. Mia Libby set the...
Four-goal second half leads Hershey boys soccer to second-straight District title game.
HERSHEY— Ian McGrorty noticed something was off in the first half of his Hershey Trojans’ District 3 3A semifinal matchup against Palmyra. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Lower Dauphin drops overtime thriller to Cocalico in District 3 Class 3A boys soccer semifinals
In a spirited semifinal showdown, Cocalico (17-3) escaped with a 3-2 overtime victory over Lower Dauphin (13-7-1) Monday. The Eagles will face off against Hershey for the District 3 Class 3A crown on Thursday, while the Falcons will play next week in the opening round of the PIAA state playoffs.
District 3 6A football playoffs: Matchups set for Harrisburg, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley
The field for the District 3 6A playoffs is set and it will feature a pair of heavyweight rematches. Cumberland Valley (7-3) received a four-seed in the tournament and will host the fifth-seeded Manheim Township Blue Streaks (8-3). Those teams met in their season-opener with Cumberland Valley taking a 31-27 win.
District 3 3A football playoffs: West Perry, Upper Dauphin get their matchups
West Perry and Upper Dauphin are both in the District 3 3A playoffs, and they will both have their work cut out for them if they want to win it all. That’s because the top-seed went to Wyomissing (10-0), as expected. And the Spartans, featuring big, Penn State commit J’ven Williams on the line, have been roughing folks up all season.
District 3 5A football playoffs: Shippensburg, Cedar Cliff, Northern, Gettysburg get their matchups
The field is set for the District 3 5A football playoffs and four Mid-Penn teams made it in. Shippensburg (7-3) and Cedar Cliff (7-3) have had some pretty good matchups the past couple of seasons, and they met in this year’s opener with the Greyhounds taking a 28-10 win. They’ll meet again Nov. 4 at Shippensburg to open the playoffs, too.
District 3 boys cross country: Central Dauphin’s Roden rolls to silver; Greencastle-Antrim wins team title in first 3A season
There was no shortage of storylines at Saturday’s District 3 cross country meet held at Big Spring high school, with one local athlete nearly stealing individual gold in the race’s final meters, and a newly classified 3A team’s pack mentality delivering a championship by the narrowest of margins.
Gracyn Catalano, Natalie Wilson lead Mechanicsburg to District 3 playoff win over Northern
Gracyn Catalano and Natalie Wilson each scored two goals Saturday to lead Mechanicsburg to a 5-0 District 3 2A field hockey playoff win over Northern.
Reagan Eickhoff, Reese Hays lead Boiling Springs past Annville-Cleona in District 3 playoffs
Reagan Eickhoff and Reese Hays each scored two goals Saturday to lead Boiling Springs to an 8-0 District 3 Class A playoff field hockey win over Annville-Cleona.
thesportspage.blog
Trojans qualify for states in boys soccer for 1st time ever
MANCHESTER — Chambersburg has had a boys soccer program for 54 years, starting in 1968. Saturday night, the Trojans achieved something no other team in school history had done — they qualified to play in the PIAA State Tournament. Chambersburg defeated Northeastern 3-0 in a District 3 Class...
2 Perry County teams prepare for first-round matchup in field hockey tournament
The West Perry field hockey team has had a memorable year to say the least, and it’s not over yet. Finishing 13-4, the Mustangs will be advancing to the district III tournament as the No. 5 seed. After starting off the season with a shutout 4-0 win over Central...
Steel-High generates 544 yards of offense, cuts down West Perry for Mid-Penn Capital Division title
Steel-High possessed the stare and mettle to secure a Mid-Penn Capital Division title. And the Rollers’ first 12 minutes on Saturday convinced everyone at War Veterans’ Memorial Field. Three Ronald Burnette touchdown runs, coupled with QB Alex Erby’s 13-yard strike to Durrell Ceasar Jr., stunned previously unbeaten West...
Daniel Painter, Maurice Collins, defense lead Hershey past Palmyra
Hershey used a pair of rushing touchdowns and a stifling defense Friday to close out its season with a 17-7 win over Palmyra.
Gettysburg, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Susquehanna Township High School football team will have a game with Gettysburg Area High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Lewisberry, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mifflin County High School football team will have a game with Red Land High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Hanover, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Spring Grove Area High School football team will have a game with South Western High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
‘I did it for them’: The ‘why’ behind Elias Cody Coke’s big game Saturday against Central Dauphin
Elias Cody Coke had plenty on his mind Saturday when he took a knee on Severance Field just before his Harrisburg Cougars’ 42-7 win over rival Central Dauphin. He recently lost his great grandmother, Marjorie McCarthy, who would have been 102 on November 6th, and he said, too, that his best friend’s father, Steven Turner II, recently passed away.
Susquenita football defeats James Buchanan
The Blackhawks added another win to their record this week overcoming James Buchanan 43-12. Starting in the first quarter, quarterback Derek Gibney had a six-yard pass to Drew Gibney for Susquenita’s first points of the game. Neither team scored for the remainder of the first quarter, so the Blackhawks...
echo-pilot.com
A gift from her father 48 years ago, a Corvette rode in homecoming, now as Ms. Pa. Senior
A gift from her father in 1974, Delma Rivera-Lytle rode it for Central York's 1975 homecoming and as Grand Marshal for the 2022 York Halloween Parade.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
189K+
Followers
80K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0