Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Decision News
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday morning that his program will be taking swift action against the players involved in the postgame fight at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. "As Spartans our program has a responsibility to uphold the highest level of sportsmanship. While emotions were very...
Breaking: SEC Head Coach Fired On Monday Afternoon
The Bryan Harsin era has come to an end. Monday afternoon, Auburn officially announced that it has fired its head football coach. Speculation about Harsin's impending firing had been swirling for months, leading up to the 2022 regular season. The Tigers have struggled on the field, leading to Harsin's demise.
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend's Outfit Going Viral Sunday
It's the year of the viral jacket, apparently. Earlier this month, Kate Upton went viral on the field, for her epic Houston Astros-themed jacket. Upton had a customized Justin Verlander jacket at the ALCS in New York City. Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is rocking a pretty sweet jacket on...
Breaking: Family Of Michigan Football Player Is Pressing Charges
After an ugly scene in the Michigan Stadium tunnel this past weekend, the family of Wolverines defensive back Gemon Green is reportedly preparing to press charges. "I spoke to the father of Gemon Green, the Michigan football player hit with a helmet in the tunnel. He said the family is planning to press charges and take legal action on those involved. ... He said Gemon was struck with a helmet in the face, back and shoulder."
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On LSU Extremely Clear
Alabama is set to face another tough test next Saturday in LSU. This rivalry game will be played at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge with both teams being ranked in the top 15 of the latest AP Poll. For Nick Saban, it's business as usual as he tries to get...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Darren Waller News
The 2-4 Raiders will have to head down to New Orleans without the services of Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller on Sunday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "... Waller will be inactive today vs. the Saints due to his hamstring injury, per source." Adding, "He’s close to being able to return, but not there quite yet."
Look: Michigan, Michigan State Handshake Photo Goes Viral
Michigan topped Michigan State on Saturday at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Following the game, a skirmish broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, leading to some suspensions at Michigan State. Prior to that, Michigan and Michigan State's players shook hands on the field. A photo of Michigan quarterback...
Mickey Joseph Announces Unfortunate Decision On Casey Thompson
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will not return for the second half of today's matchup against Illinois. The starting signal caller suffered an injury during the first half and was forced into the locker room. Head coach Mickey Joseph announced Chubba Purdy as the Cornhuskers second-half starter. Backup Logan Smothers initially...
Mark Davis Announces Decision On Coach Josh McDaniels
In case anyone thought that Josh McDaniels' job was on the line, well think again. Even though the Raiders are off to a 2-5 start, owner Mark Davis said on Monday afternoon that McDaniels will be their head coach for a long time. “Josh McDaniels is our head coach and...
Paul Finebaum Names A Clear Favorite For The Auburn Job
After another blowout loss this past Saturday, the Auburn Tigers are now 3-5 and have lost 10 of their last 13 games. At this point, Bryan Harsin's fate is almost certainly sealed, prompting many to speculate on who the next coach of the Tigers will be. Something that ESPN's Paul...
NFL Makes Decision On Punishment For Mac Jones After Dirty Slide
Over his first couple of seasons, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has twice been accused of dirty play. The most recent being a slide attempt that saw him kick a Chicago Bears defender in the groin. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, "The NFL did not fine Patriots QB Mac...
College Football World Reacts To Auburn, Lane Kiffin Rumor
Auburn is looking for a new head football coach after firing Bryan Harsin on Monday. According to 247Sports SEC insider Brandon Marcello, the coach to keep an eye on for the position is already in the SEC West. "The top name to watch at Auburn: Lane Kiffin," Marcello tweeted. Kiffin...
Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots
Happy NFL Sunday, everyone. Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games. In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield is healthy enough to play again, but the former No. 1 overall pick is now the backup in Carolina. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as his starter after Walker turned in another solid performance on Sunday. Mayfield has been "the ultimate pro"...
Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Jimbo Fisher Extremely Clear
Just about every rivalry game in the SEC West is intense to the point of being personal. But for Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, yesterday's win over Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M was particularly satisfying. Speaking to the media after the game, Kiffin made it clear that he has...
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson, Jerry Jones News
Everyone knows that the Jimmy Johnson-Jerry Jones relationship didn't end on the best of terms when the head coach left the Dallas Cowboys. While Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls in the 1990s, he and Jones didn't get along very well, eventually leading to the head coach's departure..
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
College Football World Reacts To Nervous Quarterback's Video
Even some of the most talented players have nerves when they make the jump to the next level. In Saturday's game, Oklahoma State freshman QB Gunnar Gundy was visibly shaking as he took his first snaps as a Cowboy. Something that was caught by trainer Trey Hannam. "Whoa. Freshman at...
Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
641K+
Followers
81K+
Post
366M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0