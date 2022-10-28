Read full article on original website
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director Ryan Coogler on Sequel Pressures and Part 3 Possibilities
It’s hard to overstate just how massive the first Black Panther was. Over a billion dollars at the box office. Marvel Studios’ first Best Picture nomination. A milestone in popular culture. And now, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, co-writer and director Ryan Coogler has the not-so-simple task of doing it all over again.
Cameron Crowe Considers Joining MCU With a Dazzler Movie
Here’s an acclaimed director who doesn’t shun the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During an interview with Rolling Stone while being profiled for the opening of his Almost Famous musical, filmmaker Cameron Crowe talked about his interest in taking on an MCU film, if there was a right fit for him.Thankfully, he was suggested to look up one X-Men in particular.
Avatar: The Way of Water
You’d think that James Cameron breaking up his Avatar sequels would mean leaner runtimes, but no—we’re just getting multiple epics. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the official run time of Avatar: The Way of Water, and it’s clocking in at 3 hours and 10 minutes. In...
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Will Headline Marvel's Wonder Man Disney+ Series
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is a multitalented performer—earning accolades for his work on the big and small screens, as well as the Broadway stage. But it sure seems like he has a soft spot for genre fare, and the star of Candyman, Aquaman, Watchmen, and The Matrix Resurrections (but not, alas, Furiosa) is adding another big role to his resume: the title character in Marvel’s Disney+ series Wonder Man.
You'll Love Tatiana Maslany Even More After Seeing What She Had to Put Up With on the She-Hulk Set
Even those who don’t work in Hollywood understand the challenges of being in a visual effects-heavy movie or series, like reacting to characters or scenery that aren’t actually seen on set. But Marvel Entertainment recently shared a behind the scenes look at the making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and what Tatiana Maslany had to go through to bring the character to life.
