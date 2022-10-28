Suspect in custody after jumping from 3rd floor window

A suspect is in custody after jumping from the balcony of his apartment and fleeing deputies. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says, deputies from their Home Detention Unit went to do a home check on Marc Christopher Williams, Thursday afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says, Williams had committed several violations. He was on home detention awaiting trial on for attempted murder and weapons violations. Lt. Kevin Bobo reports, that while deputies were trying to handcuff Williams to transport him for a drug test, he began to fight them.

A taser was deployed, but Williams escaped by jumping from his 3rd floor window and ran on foot. A K-9 unit was called in to track Williams, who was later located and taken into custody without incident.

He faces additional charges of escape and petit larceny stemming from the incident.