ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Albaugh LLC donates $2 million to Food Bank of Iowa

By Nina Baker, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLzOf_0ipQUW3s00

The Ankeny-based agricultural company Albaugh LLC has donated $2 million to Food Bank of Iowa to support the 30,000-square-foot building addition to the food bank's Des Moines distribution center, food bank officials announced in a news release Thursday.

“This act of generosity is key to building a sustainable solution for addressing food insecurity for decades to come," Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book said.

The $11 million expansion will include more than 12,500 square feet of freezer space, 16,000 square feet of dry storage space, additional dock doors, an office and paving replacement. The expansion, which was announced in August, is the first expansion since the food bank relocated to its current facility in 1999.

The building addition will nearly double the size of the current location, allowing the group to store and distribute 50% more food, according to Food Bank of Iowa officials.

The food bank distributes 1.5 million pounds of food per month to 700 pantries and feeding sites in Iowa, and the organization anticipates that number to grow to 2 million pounds per month within the next few years, Book said. Though the distribution center was remodeled in 2018 to expand the organization's storage capacity, officials said that the food bank still requires more space due to an increase in demand for food assistance.

"It is our honor and privilege to be able to support Food Bank of Iowa in this essential endeavor," said Dennis Albaugh, founder and chairman of Albaugh. "Even as the unemployment rate remains at relatively low levels, the work of Food Bank of Iowa is as essential as ever to meet the needs of the working poor, persons with disabilities, the elderly, children, veterans and others needing support.”

Albaugh LLC's donation will be recognized on an exterior mural, to be installed at a later date, near the entrance of the Food Bank of Iowa's volunteer center, according to the news release. Albaugh's branding will also be added to Food Bank of Iowa trucks.

Nina Baker is a news reporter at the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at NBaker@gannett.com or on Twitter @Nina_Baker0.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’

My daughter Johanna was home from college over the weekend, and “thrifting” was on her mind. So, wanting to spend as much time with her as possible, my wife Annie and I tagged along with her to the Goodwill on S.E. 14th Street in Des Moines, and I’m happy we did. I was exposed to […] The post Nothing prepared me for a thrifting trip to ‘The Bins’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 Best Breakfast in Des Moines, Iowa – (With Photos)

Foodies rejoice! Des Moines, Iowa is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the Midwest. From classic diners to innovative new restaurants, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a big ol’ hearty meal to start your day or a light bite to tide you over...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Copeland Trucking to move after facing Des Moines fines

Copeland Trucking will relocate its Des Moines operations center to near downtown under an agreement approved by the city council this week.Why it matters: The company employees dozens of metro residents and provides service to some of the largest manufacturers and food processors in the Midwest, including Tyson Foods and Pella Windows & Doors.It is being displaced from its spot near Gray's Lake because of rezoning.Catch up fast: Copeland Trucking moved its DSM operations three years ago. It had previously been across the street in the same building as Confluence Brewing. The property was zoned as an industrial area...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Once Mighty Retail Giant Closing Iowa Locations

Here was the scenario when I was a kid growing up in the small town of Sac City, Iowa and in so many others like it. We had a pizza place, two banks, two gas stations, a hospital, a small grocery, and a family-style restaurant. Ok so there might have been more stuff than that, but barely.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ankeny Influencer Couple Pleads Guilty In Poaching Case

(Ankeny, IA) — An influencer couple from Ankeny pleads guilty in one of the largest poaching cases in U.S. history. Josh and Sarah Bowmar are among at least 36 defendants charged in relation to baited hunting tours at Hidden Hills Outfitters in Nebraska. Both are charged with conspiring to break a federal wildlife protection law known as the Lacey Act. Their business, Bowmar Hunting, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy. The owners of Hidden Hills Outfitters were previously sentenced. The Bowmars will be sentenced in January, each facing up to one year in prison, one year of probation, a judgment of 44-thousand dollars, and a fine of 25-thousand dollars.
ANKENY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

New Jethro’s BBQ location planned in downtown Des Moines

For years, entrepreneur and restaurant owner Bruce Gerleman has dreamed of opening a Jethro’s BBQ restaurant near downtown Des Moines’ Iowa Events Center, which before the pandemic attracted more than 1.1 million visitors annually. Next summer, that longtime dream will become reality. Gerleman purchased a 6,800-square-foot, two-story office...
DES MOINES, IA
Axios Des Moines

Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops

Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher improving after life-threatening crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High is beginning to show signs of improvement almost one month after a life-threateningbike accident. Greg Lage suffered a brain injury from the crash on Oct. 1. The accident could have killed him but for two Des Moines Police officers who found him shortly after the accident.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Multiple motorcycle crashes result in 5 hospitalized in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple motorcycle crashes across Des Moines left two people critically injured and three people seriously injured Saturday night into early Sunday morning. At around 5:15 p.m., officers responded to a motorcycle accident near 2nd Ave. and Crocker Street. According to witness reports to police, a vehicle made a sudden, improper lane […]
DES MOINES, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy