Patrick Mahomes weapon publicly requests release ahead of trade deadline
Patrick Mahomes hasn’t given him a handoff all season and now Ronald Jones II wants out of Kanas City Chiefs. The 25-year-old running back took to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his role. He tweeted, “Sure would like a RELEASE right about now.”. Jones signed a one-year,...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/31/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns will engage in the Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium on Monday Night. Are you ready for some football? Well, it’s time for a ClutchPoints party as we look at our NFL odds series and deliver a rowdy Bengals-Browns prediction and pick.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones discusses potential receiver trade at deadline
The Dallas Cowboys approached 50 points in their win over the Chicago Bears but that didn’t stop Jerry Jones from discussing a potential trade for a wide receiver. With the NFL trade deadline looming, Jones told reporters that teams have reached out to the Cowboys offering some help at wide receiver. Via Michael Gehlken, Jones refused to commit either way as to whether Dallas would be in the market for a receiver.
Deion Sanders leads Jackson State football fans in epic SWAC chant on College Gameday
Deion Sanders made a statement. During his appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday, the Jackson State Tigers’ football head coach turned around and led the team’s faithful fans in this epic SWAC chant. While seated at the College Gameday desk, Deion Sanders began to chant “Who is SWAC”,...
Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades
After publically requesting a trade over the summer and giving a tearful goodbye to Robert Quinn after he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick, Roquan Smith is officially on the move after being traded from the Chicago Bears to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round […] The post Bears’ 2023 draft pick, cap situation after Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn trades appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints
The Buffalo Bills could be among the teams looking to load up at the trade deadline ahead of a possible Super Bowl run this year. One area the Bills could stand to improve upon is the running back position, and recent rumors claim that Buffalo has called the New Orleans Saints to gauge a potential […] The post RUMOR: Bills take first steps in potential Alvin Kamara trade with Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was recently asked who his favorite MLB shortstop of all-time is. The famed head coach offered an answer that will catch both Yankees and Red Sox fans’ attention, per Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter. “There was a lot of good ones,” Belichick said. “Have to go with (Derek) Jeter […] The post Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns stat vs. Bengals will frustrate Joe Burrow, Cincinnati fans even more
The Cleveland Browns have the Cincinnati Bengals’ number. Their latest win in Week 8’s Monday Night Football is only further proof of that. Behind a strong offensive display fueled by Nick Chubb and a solid defensive performance anchored by Myles Garrett, the Browns destroyed Joe Burrow and the Bengals in their showdown, 32-13. In doing so, Cleveland has now recorded its fifth straight win against Cincinnati, which is their first five-game win streak against a single opponent since returning to the NFL in 1999, per ESPN Stats and Info.
Twitter goes nuts over Bengals WR Tee Higgins’ absolutely unreal TD catch vs Browns
Barely anything went right for the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night against the Cleveland Browns, but at least wide receiver Tee Higgins was able to provide a highlight to make Cincy fans something to feel good about, albeit momentarily. Here is Higgins absolutely smoking the defense of Browns cornerback Greedy Williams...
3 trade deadline moves Chiefs must make to bolster Super Bowl run
The Kansas City Chiefs have been solid so far this season. As of this writing, they are carrying a 5-2 record. That’s good enough for second in the AFC right behind the Buffalo Bills. Much of that is because of star QB Patrick Mahomes and their solid ground defense. Having said that, if the Chiefs want to further solidify their status as a Super Bowl contender, there are gaps in their roster that need to be filled. Here we’ll look at three trade deadline moves that the Chiefs must make to bolster their Super Bowl run.
Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals
Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Tuesday after the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals that also saw wide receiver Amari Cooper fail spectacularly on a pass attempt. The Browns tried to trick Cincinnati’s defense with a reverse play that was completely read from miles […] The post Twitter explodes with hilarious reactions to Browns WR Amari Cooper’s interception vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request
The Cleveland Browns are looking to make some moves at the 2022 trade deadline. However, those moves could be to sell off pieces, one of which will likely be running back Kareem Hunt. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cleveland is now willing to move Hunt. He notes that, after denying his initial request for a […] The post The reason Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals got smoked by the Cleveland Browns on the road Monday night, failing to record their third win in a row as they lost to their divisional rival to the tune of a 32-13 score. It was a forgettable night overall for the Bengals not only because of the final score but also […] The post Bengals’ Monday woes continue with concerning update on Sam Hubbard after loss to Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colts rumors: Indianapolis receiving trade interest on running back, and it’s not Jonathan Taylor
The Indianapolis Colts may be moving on from a running back before tomorrow’s trade deadline. Over their first eight games of the season, the Colts have deployed several different running backs. Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson, and Phillip Linsday have all taken snaps out of the backfield this season.
Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6
The battle for Pennsylvania-based professional football supremacy on Sunday ended in Philly’s favor as the Pittsburgh Steelers lost the Week 8 contest to the Philadelphia Eagles with a final score of 35-13. Following the game, Steelers running back Najee Harris spoke about the brutal loss. “We’ve gotta keep our head up. It’s rough right now. […] The post Steelers’ Najee Harris pulls down curtain on Pittsburgh’s deficiencies after falling to 2-6 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I want to be here’: Mason Rudolph shares true feelings over trade rumors amid Steelers’ skid
As the calendar turns to November, teams across the league clearly understand where their playoff hopes are. With the NFL trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. EST on Tuesday, every front office’s phone lines will be busy, particularly for franchises looking to sell. One team with players of interest to contenders, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will have their hands full as they determine the futures of certain athletes. But, according to Joe Rutter of Trib Live, quarterback Mason Rudolph is a name that would like to stay put.
Steve Wilks doubles down on PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision for Week 9
The Carolina Panthers appear headed towards a lengthy rebuild, but that hasn’t stopped them from remaining competitive in their latest games. In fact, the Panthers have looked very good over the past two weeks, and it has led interim head coach Steve Wilks to make a shocking decision on the team’s quarterback moving forward.
Derek Carr, Raiders get ultimate clowning after embarrassing 0-24 loss
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are getting clowned nonstop on Twitter after the team laid a big fat egg in Sunday’s 24-0 road loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. After eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Raiders still have only a pair...
