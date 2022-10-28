Read full article on original website
Shirley A. Barberg, age 90, of Green Bay passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McKinley Place, Cedarburg. Shirley was born August 17, 1932, in Brainard, MN, daughter of the late Floyd and Emma (Klapel) Killian. She was united in marriage to Edsel D. Barberg on September 6, 1952, in Little Falls, MN. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2008. Shirley worked for Sears in the Parts/Maintenance department for 25 years and made many good friends during this time. Shirley enjoyed golfing, bowling, baking, camping, casinos, gardening, crocheting, wood crafts, playing bridge/hand and foot card games, bingo and spending time with family & friends. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed showing off her Packer’s themed room. Shirley was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church. Survivors include her children: Kathleen (Jim) Hogue, Lori (Kevin) Ellis, Vicky (Keith) Barberg, and Linda (Mike) Slamann. Grandchildren: Diana, Paul, Melissa, Erika, Todd, Adam, Stacie, Kayla & Kyle. Great grandchildren: Alex, Ian, Allison, Ava, Olivia, Harper, Gabrielle, Hazel, Isabelle and Bentley; brother Bob Killian, sister Betty Polchow and sister Karen Nieves. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Edsel Barberg, her mother Emma Killian, her father Floyd Killian and a brother Floyd Killian. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am at Calvary Lutheran Church, Green Bay. Officiating at the service will be the Pastor Jerry Mansholt with entombment to take place at Fort Howard Cemetery Mausoleum at a later time. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of services at 11:00 am In lieu of flowers, memorial in Shirley’s name may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting at www.lyndahl.com The Lyndahl Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements. A special thanks to all the staff and residents at McKinley Place in Cedarburg and Preceptor Hospice for all their care and love.
