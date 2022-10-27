ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

dayton247now.com

EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
KETTERING, OH
dayton247now.com

Two local school district participate in school bus safety pilot program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights and Centerville school districts participated in a pilot program to help make Ohio's school buses safer. Since 2017, the state of Ohio said there have been 6,519 school bus-related crashes. Of these crashes, 1,421 involved a driver following too close and 712 involved a driver failing to yield.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton's largest credit union to open new local branch

VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A bustling local credit union is embarking on a local expansion. The project will create jobs and breathe life into a vacant building. Wright-Patt Credit Union will open a branch location in a spot previously mired in mystery. The “IHOP that never opened” at...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Heavy police presence expected at Oregon District Hauntfest

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A heavy police presence is expected for Saturday's Hauntfest. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Clark said several officers have been contracted for this private event. Hauntfest, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is billed as the "biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley." Admission ($10 presale...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Police surround house on Norman Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene at 47 East Norman Ave, attempting to coax someone out of the house, after a woman called 911 saying someone was threatening to shoot her. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 10:56 p.m. Dispatch says no shots have...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Oregon District to celebrate 36 years of Halloween

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Business owners in the Oregon District are preparing for the biggest and best Halloween party in Dayton. 5th street is quiet now but will soon be packed with hundreds expected to attend Hauntfest tomorrow Saturday, October 29, at 7:00 p.m. There's going to be live music,...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton Unit NAACP celebrates 107th Anniversary with Hall of Freedom Awards

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the NAACP celebrated its 107th Anniversary by hosting the "Hall of Freedom Awards" on Friday night. Nine people were honored for their outstanding community outreach. Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of Dayton Unit NAACP, says that he hopes this event helps the...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Tails of Love: Little Leo

Little Leo's life was forever changed last year when 9-year-old Korbin Gray and his family found him at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. "We kind of interviewed them right? We tried out a few different ones. Yup, we tried out some younger ones. And you decided to go with the older ones," said Lori Gray, Korbin's mom.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton man accused of assaulting woman, shooting her in ear

VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man, who reportedly become angry at a woman for denying his advances, is behind bars, accused of punching, kicking and then shooting her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton was indicted on felonious assault and weapons charges. Heck said police were called to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21 after reports of shots being fired and a woman screaming. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot in the ear. They also found Auster, who had fled from officers, near Miller Lane in Butler Township.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
NEW LEBANON, OH
dayton247now.com

Rider hospitalized after being thrown from horse

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews from Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to Kyle Park Horse Trails for a report of a rider thrown from a horse on Saturday. The rider was located along the Great Miami River, and was deemed in critical condition, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS news release.
TIPP CITY, OH
dayton247now.com

Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Jury finds defendant guilty in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man

URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 28, a Champaign County Common Pleas jury brought justice to a murder that occurred 11 years ago. On the morning of October 25, 2011, 87-year-old Louis Taylor was found violently beaten in his home on Dorothy Moore Ave. That morning, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succombed to his injuries on November 17, 2011.
URBANA, OH
dayton247now.com

Reviewing Dayton football's thriller vs. Valparaiso

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from defensive tackle Sam Schadek, quarterback Shane Hamm, and running back Jake Chisholm following Dayton football's 31-24 win Saturday over Valparaiso. All three made significant contributions throughout the game with the Beacons. Schadek recorded five total tackles, many of them for loss; he was named...
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

UD football edges Valparaiso in final minute

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football has won three straight games after a 31-24 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium over Valparaiso. The game started very well for the Flyers, who scored a touchdown on an opening drive for the first time this season, then increased the lead to 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand returned an interception for a touchdown. The Beacons would respond, however, tying the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter. It would remain a close game the rest of the way, with Jake Chisholm scoring the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run in the final minute.
DAYTON, OH

