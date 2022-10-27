Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Related
dayton247now.com
Officials break ground on YMCA on Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Senator Sherrod Brown and other local leaders broke ground on the first phase of the new Northwest Dayton Health and Wellness Campus. A YMCA is part one of the project. "We try to think of and work with the community and understand what they are looking...
dayton247now.com
Restored Revolutionary War plaque being unveiled at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A restored plaque on a granite marker bearing names of 158 soldiers of the Revolutionary War who settled in Montgomery County is being unveiled on Saturday. The plaque was removed and put in storage, It was rediscovered in January 2019 and transferred to the American Veterans...
dayton247now.com
EXCLUSIVE: "Missing Erica Baker" podcast leads authorities to search local park
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews continued to search for the body of Erica Baker. The little girl from Kettering disappeared in 1999. Because of our podcast, Missing Erica Baker, we uncovered a new location that had never been searched until today. Our team was embedded with detectives and volunteers as they searched a local park.
dayton247now.com
Two local school district participate in school bus safety pilot program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights and Centerville school districts participated in a pilot program to help make Ohio's school buses safer. Since 2017, the state of Ohio said there have been 6,519 school bus-related crashes. Of these crashes, 1,421 involved a driver following too close and 712 involved a driver failing to yield.
dayton247now.com
Dayton's largest credit union to open new local branch
VANDALIA, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A bustling local credit union is embarking on a local expansion. The project will create jobs and breathe life into a vacant building. Wright-Patt Credit Union will open a branch location in a spot previously mired in mystery. The “IHOP that never opened” at...
dayton247now.com
Heavy police presence expected at Oregon District Hauntfest
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A heavy police presence is expected for Saturday's Hauntfest. Dayton Police Lt. Stephen Clark said several officers have been contracted for this private event. Hauntfest, organized by the Oregon District Business Association, is billed as the "biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley." Admission ($10 presale...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Police surround house on Norman Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene at 47 East Norman Ave, attempting to coax someone out of the house, after a woman called 911 saying someone was threatening to shoot her. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 10:56 p.m. Dispatch says no shots have...
dayton247now.com
Tim Ryan, JD Vance to hold rallies in Miami Valley as Election Day draws closer
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and JD Vance will make stops in the Miami Valley as Election Day in Ohio is now 10 days away. Ryan will attend a canvass launch in Dayton on Sunday, Oct 30 at 12 p.m. "In the final stretch before election...
dayton247now.com
Oregon District to celebrate 36 years of Halloween
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Business owners in the Oregon District are preparing for the biggest and best Halloween party in Dayton. 5th street is quiet now but will soon be packed with hundreds expected to attend Hauntfest tomorrow Saturday, October 29, at 7:00 p.m. There's going to be live music,...
dayton247now.com
Dayton Unit NAACP celebrates 107th Anniversary with Hall of Freedom Awards
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Dayton Unit of the NAACP celebrated its 107th Anniversary by hosting the "Hall of Freedom Awards" on Friday night. Nine people were honored for their outstanding community outreach. Dr. Derrick L. Foward, President of Dayton Unit NAACP, says that he hopes this event helps the...
dayton247now.com
Tails of Love: Little Leo
Little Leo's life was forever changed last year when 9-year-old Korbin Gray and his family found him at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton. "We kind of interviewed them right? We tried out a few different ones. Yup, we tried out some younger ones. And you decided to go with the older ones," said Lori Gray, Korbin's mom.
dayton247now.com
Dayton man accused of assaulting woman, shooting her in ear
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man, who reportedly become angry at a woman for denying his advances, is behind bars, accused of punching, kicking and then shooting her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton was indicted on felonious assault and weapons charges. Heck said police were called to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21 after reports of shots being fired and a woman screaming. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot in the ear. They also found Auster, who had fled from officers, near Miller Lane in Butler Township.
dayton247now.com
Crews on scene of fire on Eaton Pike in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews are on scene of a dwelling fire at 14310 Eaton Pike in New Lebanon. New Lebanon Fire Dispatch says that all of their fire crews are on scene. Police on scene told Dayton 24/7 Now that live ammunition was going off when crews arrived, but it was not the original cause of the fire.
dayton247now.com
Rider hospitalized after being thrown from horse
TIPP CITY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Crews from Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services responded to Kyle Park Horse Trails for a report of a rider thrown from a horse on Saturday. The rider was located along the Great Miami River, and was deemed in critical condition, according to Tipp City Fire and EMS news release.
dayton247now.com
Man arrested following hours long SWAT standoff
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A hours long standoff in Dayton ended early Saturday morning with police arresting one man on numerous charges. 33-year-old Michael Thompson is the Montgomery County Jail, according to the jail’s website. Thompson’s charges include abduction, child endangering, domestic violence, and having weapons while under disability....
dayton247now.com
Jury finds defendant guilty in 2011 murder of 87-year-old Urbana man
URBANA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, October 28, a Champaign County Common Pleas jury brought justice to a murder that occurred 11 years ago. On the morning of October 25, 2011, 87-year-old Louis Taylor was found violently beaten in his home on Dorothy Moore Ave. That morning, he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succombed to his injuries on November 17, 2011.
dayton247now.com
Reviewing Dayton football's thriller vs. Valparaiso
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Hear from defensive tackle Sam Schadek, quarterback Shane Hamm, and running back Jake Chisholm following Dayton football's 31-24 win Saturday over Valparaiso. All three made significant contributions throughout the game with the Beacons. Schadek recorded five total tackles, many of them for loss; he was named...
dayton247now.com
UD football edges Valparaiso in final minute
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Dayton Flyers football has won three straight games after a 31-24 win Saturday at Welcome Stadium over Valparaiso. The game started very well for the Flyers, who scored a touchdown on an opening drive for the first time this season, then increased the lead to 14-0 after Cole Hildebrand returned an interception for a touchdown. The Beacons would respond, however, tying the game 14-14 before the end of the first quarter. It would remain a close game the rest of the way, with Jake Chisholm scoring the winning touchdown on a 23-yard run in the final minute.
Comments / 0