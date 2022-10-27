VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man, who reportedly become angry at a woman for denying his advances, is behind bars, accused of punching, kicking and then shooting her. Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said that Michael Antwan Auster Jr., 31, of Dayton was indicted on felonious assault and weapons charges. Heck said police were called to the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue on Oct. 21 after reports of shots being fired and a woman screaming. Officers reportedly found a woman who had been shot in the ear. They also found Auster, who had fled from officers, near Miller Lane in Butler Township.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO