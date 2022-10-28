ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win

Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown

Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Pic! Official Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva scorecard

Jake Paul finally fought someone with respected boxing skills in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and “Problem Child” scored a knockdown en route to a unanimous decision win.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul on who’s next: ‘I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b—ch’

After defeating Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in an entertaining fight (watch highlights here), Jake Paul is looking to take on another mixed martial arts (MMA): the soon-to-be free agent Nate Diaz. Diaz’s fight contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ended in mid-October, and now the 37-year-old Stockton, Calif., superstar...
MMAmania.com

Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ last night

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in a Cruiserweight boxing match last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. When it was all said and done, Paul won a unanimous decision after eight rounds. In further action, Chris Avila beat Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski silly, while Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations

Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 63 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Kattar vs. Allen

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 63 will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran welterweight Max Griffin looks to bounce back into the win column by turning away 170-pound “Dirty Bird” Tim Means in the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree go to war at light heavyweight not long after Andrei Arlovski and Marcos Rogerio de Lima collide at 265 pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’

Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
MMAmania.com

Matches to make for UFC Vegas 63: 'Kattar vs. Allen' main card winners

UFC Vegas 63 went down this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw the main event fight between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar end after “The Boston Finisher” suffered an unfortunate knee injury (see it again here). In further action, Max Griffin edged out Tim Means via split decision in the co-main event.
LAS VEGAS, NV

