MMAmania.com
Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win
Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
Fury rips Jake Paul for fighting ‘hand-picked geriatrics’ after win over Anderson Silva
Jake Paul got one over on another aging mixed martial arts (MMA) legend last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), beating Anderson Silva in a fight we will begrudgingly describe as pretty entertaining (watch highlights). What’s next for Paul, who has now beaten two former UFC champions? Maybe Nate Diaz. Maybe Floyd Mayweather.
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown
Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
Paul vs. Silva results: Uriah Hall shuts out Le’Veon Bell, wins pro debut
Former UFC Middleweight standout, Uriah Hall, collided opposite star NFL running back, Le’Veon Bell, earlier tonight (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) on the main card of the Showtime: “Paul vs. Silva” event from inside Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Bell began hiding behind his lead shoulder and...
Video: Jake Paul promises to ‘f—k up’ Anderson Silva in bizarre weigh ins outburst
Jake Paul has put himself in a dangerous mindset entering his main event showdown with Anderson Silva later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. It will be Paul’s biggest boxing test to date and one he doesn’t plan on fumbling at the goal line.
Pic! Official Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva scorecard
Jake Paul finally fought someone with respected boxing skills in former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and “Problem Child” scored a knockdown en route to a unanimous decision win.
Jake Paul on who’s next: ‘I want Nate Diaz, who’s a b—ch’
After defeating Anderson Silva via unanimous decision in an entertaining fight (watch highlights here), Jake Paul is looking to take on another mixed martial arts (MMA): the soon-to-be free agent Nate Diaz. Diaz’s fight contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ended in mid-October, and now the 37-year-old Stockton, Calif., superstar...
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ last night
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in a Cruiserweight boxing match last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. When it was all said and done, Paul won a unanimous decision after eight rounds. In further action, Chris Avila beat Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski silly, while Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.
Was Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight fixed? ‘Problem Child’ responds to ‘stupid’ allegations
Jake Paul keeps on keeping on as a professional boxer. This past weekend (Oct. 29, 2022) in Phoenix, Ariz., Paul gained his sixth career victory, extending his undefeated record. Once again battling a former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion, Paul managed to secure a unanimous decision nod over Middleweight legend, Anderson Silva (watch highlights).
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis
Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
UFC Vegas 63 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Kattar vs. Allen
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 63 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), streaming LIVE on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 63 will be headlined by the 145-pound showdown between Top 10 featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen. Before that five-round clash of styles gets underway, veteran welterweight Max Griffin looks to bounce back into the win column by turning away 170-pound “Dirty Bird” Tim Means in the UFC Vegas 63 co-main event. Elsewhere on the card, Dustin Jacoby and Khalil Rountree go to war at light heavyweight not long after Andrei Arlovski and Marcos Rogerio de Lima collide at 265 pounds.
This awful eye injury has Darren Till fans worried he might pull out of UFC 282 (again)
Since Dec. 2020, Darren Till has withdrawn from three scheduled fights, so you can’t blame fight fans for being a bit concerned when he’s booked to compete ... especially when “The Gorilla” posts eye-raising medical issues on his social media accounts. Pun intended. Till recently sent...
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
Aljamain Sterling tells bantamweight contenders to ‘give me a little bit of time’ or ‘kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling isn’t looking to rush into his next title defense. Immediately upon winning his most recent bout against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 two weekends ago (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, fans began pondering what’s next for Sterling. Whether it’s his fellow winner from that night, Sean O’Malley, or former champion, Henry Cejudo, “Funk Master” isn’t short on options.
Matches to make for UFC Vegas 63: 'Kattar vs. Allen' main card winners
UFC Vegas 63 went down this past weekend (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw the main event fight between Arnold Allen and Calvin Kattar end after “The Boston Finisher” suffered an unfortunate knee injury (see it again here). In further action, Max Griffin edged out Tim Means via split decision in the co-main event.
Highlights! ‘Dr. Mike’ beat up by Nate Diaz training partner | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz training partner and former UFC fighter, Chris Avila, unleashed a beating on real-life doctor and social media star, Mikhail Varshavski, earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
