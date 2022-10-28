Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Study Says Almost 30% of People Are Redoing or Refining Their Google Searches
Almost 30% of people are having to redo their Google searches, either by refining or extending queries, according to research published earlier this month by SEMRush, an online marketing software company. SEMRush took data from 20,000 anonymous users who made 455,368 unique searches. It then looked at how long it...
CNET
iOS 16.1 on Your iPhone: Every Noteworthy New Feature
That's right. Another iPhone update is here. Apple's iOS 16.1 was released about a month after iOS 16, and comes with several tweaks and new features for compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). If you haven't updated already, we can show you how to download iOS 16.1. Here's what's...
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. SE: How to Decide
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If you're looking for a new Apple Watch, you have three options to choose from. There's the $399 (£419, AU$629) Apple Watch Series 8, the $249 Apple Watch SE and the all-new $799 Apple Watch Ultra.
CNET
Elon Musk Polls Twitter Followers About Bringing Back Vine
Elon Musk's short reign as chief twit has been eventful. The billionaire businessman closed a deal Thursday to buy the social media company. By Monday, he'd already fired top executives, revamped the home page, tweeted and then deleted misinformation and floated the possibility of charging for Twitter verification. And now,...
CNET
5 Google Home Settings You Won't Regret Changing
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Your Google Home smart speaker is only as useful as you make it, and the enabled settings can really make or break your experience. While some settings are selected by default when you purchase your device, others you have to intentionally enable or disable. It can be overwhelming to know which setting or feature is your best bet -- plus, there's so many neat tricks you probably didn't know your smart speaker can do.
CNET
Instagram Outage Seemingly Locks People Out of Their Accounts
Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports. "We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account," it tweeted. "We're looking into it and...
CNET
Verizon Is Raising Fees on Connected Hotspots, Laptops and Tablets in December
Verizon is planning another rate increase, though this time it will be for data-only devices like mobile hotspots, tablets, connected cars, security cameras and laptops. Similar to the rate hike it announced earlier this year for voice lines, the nation's largest carrier is raising its administrative fees for these devices from the 6 cents per line, per month, it charges now to $1.40 per line, per month.
CNET
Elon Musk Officially Confirms He's Twitter's New CEO
It's official: Elon Musk will serve as Twitter's new chief executive. The tech billionaire confirmed his new status in the company in a regulatory filing on Monday, three days after closing a $44 billion deal to take the social network private. When Musk announced his unsolicited takeover bid for Twitter...
Hate speech terms increase on Twitter after Musk's acquisition, Montclair University study says
Although no official policy changes have been made to the platform as of this post, Musk has promised to reduce restrictions on the platform and that "the bird is freed" now that he is in charge.
CNET
Twitter's Boss Is Elon Musk Now. Big Changes Could Be Coming
Billionaire Elon Musk has brash notions for Twitter. Now he needs to actually make them a reality. Late Thursday, Musk closed a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, setting the stage for massive change at the social media company. His first order of business: firing key executives at the company, including CEO Parag Agrawal.
CNET
Netflix Acquires Another Game Developer
Netflix is continuing to expand its gaming operations, this time acquiring Seattle-based developer Spry Fox. The formerly independent developer, known for releases like Alphabear and Cozy Grove, becomes Netflix's sixth in-house games studio. "Their unique approach to game development and success with titles like Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove...
CNET
ExpressVPN Clears 2 New Privacy and Cybersecurity Audits
Industry-leading virtual private network provider ExpressVPN cleared two third-party audits last week, earning high marks from both independent firms for its privacy policy and its server security. In its source code audit and white-box penetration testing, cybersecurity firm Cure53 reported only low- or medium-rated threats and no threats with high or critical severity ratings. Auditing firm KPGM separately evaluated ExpressVPN's no-logs privacy policy and reported confidence in the VPN's implementation of it. Both audits are publicly available.
CNET
Turn Your Old Android or iPhone Into a Free Security Camera. Here's How
You probably have at least one old phone stuffed in a drawer somewhere. Sure, you can sell it or do a trade-in for a fraction of its purchase price. But if it still turns on, why not give that defunct iPhone or Android a second life?. One of the most...
CNET
Learn to Negotiate With Your Internet Service Provider and Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Pew Research Center data from 2021 revealed that approximately 90% of all US adults found the internet either "essential" or "important" during the pandemic. How is it not 99.9%? Our internet connections have been crucial for work, school and family ties. But what happens when the cost of that internet connection starts to creep up? If you don't qualify for Lifeline or the Affordable Connectivity Program program, then one solution may be an old-fashioned negotiation.
CNET
Fitbit Sense 2 Price Slashed to Just $80 in Early Black Friday Deal (Update: Expired)
Update: It looks like this deal has now expired, with the price returning to the same $200 Black Friday price being offered at other retailers. Be sure to stay tuned to CNET Deals for all the best deals as they happen. Fitbit announced a slate of new devices earlier this...
CNET
Amazon Drivers Are at Risk of Dog Attacks. They're Looking for Answers
David Taylor, a delivery driver in New York, was dropping off an Amazon package in late September when two dogs appeared and immediately approached him, growling. Feeling he had limited time to get to safety, he turned and ran, but one of the dogs bit him before he reached his delivery van.
CNET
Your iPhone Home Screen Is Boring. Here's How to Customize Your Apps and Widgets
Since the release of Apple's iOS 14 in 2020, you've had the ability to customize your iPhone's home screen. So instead of using the boring default design that everyone else has, you can create home-screen themes filled with your own unique app icons and widgets. When paired with a custom...
CNET
How to Take a Really, Really, Really Long Screenshot on Your iPhone
Everyone knows how to take a screenshot on their iPhone. You push in the volume up and side buttons and voila! You've captured exactly what's on your screen -- nothing more, nothing less. However, that may not always be enough, especially if you're trying to capture anything that extends above or below what you can see on your screen.
Comments / 0