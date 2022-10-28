ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable for Lakers on Sunday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Denver Nuggets. James has been probable with foot soreness for every game this season. In 33.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 49.8 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.5 points, 7.4 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jazz starting Collin Sexton for resting Mike Conley on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sexton will make his first start this season after Mike Conley was rested on Saturday night. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Sexton to score 24.1 FanDuel points. Sexton's projection includes 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

San Antonio's Josh Richardson (back) questionable on Sunday

San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Richardson (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Richardson's is currently questionable after experiencing lower back tightness. Expect Blake Wesley to see more playing time against a Minnesota unit ranked fifth in defensive rating if Richardson is out. Richardson's projection...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Josh Giddey (ankle) ruled out for Thunder Tuesday

The Oklahoma City Thunder have ruled out Josh Giddey (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey sprained his ankle in the third game of the season and has been unable to return since. With his early rule-out for tomorrow's game, it seems like he still has a ways to go before he can play again.
numberfire.com

Blake Wesley (knee) won't return for Spurs Sunday night

San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley will not return Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Wesley suffered a knee injury. As a result, he will not return to the court for Sunday night's contest. Before exiting, Wesley had 6 points, 2 rebounds and 7.4 FanDuel points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Isaiah Jackson not in Pacers' Monday lineup

The Indiana Pacers did not list Isaiah Jackson in their starting five for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Jackson will come in off the bench in Monday's game against the Nets with Myles Turner returning to the lineup. Our models project Jackson, who has a $5,300 salary on FanDuel,...
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (back) ruled out on Saturday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (back) will not play in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Dosunmu will miss the second game of Chicago's back-to-back with a back injury. Expect Alex Caruso to play more minutes against a Sixers' team ranked 21st in defensive rating. In 64.3 minutes with Dosunmu...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies rule out Jake LaRavia (illness) on Saturday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia is inactive for Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. LaRavia will not be available after he came down with a non-COVID illness. In a spot against a Pelicans' team allowing a 113.8 defensive rating, John Konchar should see more playing time on Saturday night. Konchar's...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

De'Anthony Melton starting for 76ers Monday in place of injured Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Melton comes off the bench when the 76ers are at full strength. However, they won't be on Monday. Joel Embiid is out once again due to a non-COVID illness. As a result, Melton will step into the small-ball starting five.
WASHINGTON STATE
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com

Seth Curry (injury recovery) making season debut Saturday for Nets

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry will play Saturday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Curry has been out all season to this point due to left ankle injury recovery. However, the team has finally greenlit him to make his 2022/23 debut. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to be eased along.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant (illness) available Monday night

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) will play in Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant missed Saturday's game with a non-COVID illness, but will be back in the lineup tonight. Morant has a $9,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 47.7 fantasy points against the...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Monday in place of injured Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Desmond Bane is dealing with right ankle soreness. After being downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, the team has ultimately decided to rule him out. As a result, Konchar is now stepping into the starting five on the wing next to Ja Morant in the backcourt.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, De'Anthony Melton to bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid will make his return after Philadelphia's star center missed Friday's contest for injury recovery reasons. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Embiid to score 51.7 FanDuel points. Embiid's projection includes 28.0 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones not in Grizzlies' starting lineup Monday

The Memphis Grizzlies did not list Tyus Jones in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jones will move to the bench Monday as Ja Morant (non-COVID illness) returns to the lineup. Our models project Jones, who has a $6,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 22 fantasy...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

T.J. McConnell (knee) available for Indiana Monday night

Indiana Pacers gaurd T.J. McConnell will play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right knee, which is why he was scratched from Saturday's game and sat out. However, it seems as though his absence will be limited to just one game, as the team has given him clearance to take the court Monday night.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

