Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Minnesota is preparing for any and all of Nebraska's quarterbacks
P.J. Fleck wished everybody a happy Halloween and went right to questions. The Minnesota coach wore a smile Monday in his exchange with local reporters, chatting about his favorite candy and how he once dressed up as Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon five years in a row. The Gophers went...
Kearney Hub
‘Normalized enthusiasm’ has Nebraska soccer hosting Big Ten Tournament match
LINCOLN-- Nebraska soccer will face Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday in the Huskers first appearance since 2018. Nebraska (7-6-5) tied Ohio State (10-4-3) Oct. 8. Currently, the Huskers are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with OSU and Penn State (5-3-2 Big Ten), a significant improvement from their 11th place finish last season.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Kearney Hub
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
Kearney Hub
'Pretty speechless': Nebraska thrashes No. 25 Ohio State in Big Ten quarterfinal
It's been a season of ups and downs for Nebraska soccer. The past two weeks sum it up — an upset win vs. Penn State on Oct. 20 sandwiched between lopsided losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. The ultimate high came Sunday when Nebraska dominated No. 25 Ohio State 4-0...
Kearney Hub
Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?
1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
Kearney Hub
The grades: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9
RUN GAME (F) Despite Mickey Joseph saying earlier this week that Anthony Grant needs to be more involved in the game plan, the Huskers rode the primarily passing offense against Illinois with Casey Thompson in at quarterback. At halftime, Grant had 34 yards on six carries. Grant finished the game...
Kearney Hub
With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?
The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
Kearney Hub
Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups
As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits 26-9 loss to Illinois
Football teams are bigger than just one person. But, when it comes to the most important position on the field, losing that person can lose a game. Nebraska led by three points when quarterback Casey Thompson exited the game late in the second quarter, and the Huskers didn’t score a single point over their final 36 minutes without him.
Kearney Hub
Mickey Joseph says Casey Thompson is 'day-to-day'
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is “day-to-day,” according to interim coach Mickey Joseph, after Thompson’s throwing hand went numb during a 26-9 loss to Illinois. On Thompson’s final play Saturday — which resulted in an interception — he was hit as he threw by multiple Illini players, landing on his throwing forearm.
Kearney Hub
Fremont woman sues band the Bad Wolves, Pinnacle Bank Arena over injuries at 2018 concert
A Fremont woman is suing the city of Lincoln, Pinnacle Bank Arena and a band she saw there in 2018, the Bad Wolves, alleging she was injured when the band incited the crowd. Peggy Beaumont's attorney, Richard Register, didn't specify how Beaumont was injured. But, in the lawsuit filed in...
Kearney Hub
Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen
KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
Kearney Hub
Election preview: Pansing Brooks says reproductive rights No. 1 issue ahead of election
Democratic congressional nominee Patty Pansing Brooks points to her steadfast support for abortion rights and Republican Rep. Mike Flood's early House record of partisanship as differences that voters ought to consider in choosing eastern Nebraska's 1st District House member on Nov. 8. "I'm the only candidate who would work across...
