Kearney Hub

Minnesota is preparing for any and all of Nebraska's quarterbacks

P.J. Fleck wished everybody a happy Halloween and went right to questions. The Minnesota coach wore a smile Monday in his exchange with local reporters, chatting about his favorite candy and how he once dressed up as Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon five years in a row. The Gophers went...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

‘Normalized enthusiasm’ has Nebraska soccer hosting Big Ten Tournament match

LINCOLN-- Nebraska soccer will face Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday in the Huskers first appearance since 2018. Nebraska (7-6-5) tied Ohio State (10-4-3) Oct. 8. Currently, the Huskers are tied for fourth in the Big Ten with OSU and Penn State (5-3-2 Big Ten), a significant improvement from their 11th place finish last season.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse

LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Tom's Takes: Quarterback carousel starts at Nebraska, but does it even matter?

1. Logan Smothers or Chubba Purdy? Running quarterback or pass? It makes for a good debate. But also, it doesn't matter who you play if you can't block or protect. That's the predicament Mickey Joseph finds himself in with Minnesota and Michigan on deck, with Wisconsin and Iowa defenses in the hole. NU's best chance in any game is if Casey Thompson plays. But even then, Thompson left with an elbow injury late in the second quarter after being hit while throwing a pass. Meanwhile, Anthony Grant ran 12 times for 61 yards against the nation's No. 1 defense. I'm not telling you anything you haven't heard here before: It's time to get that offensive line fixed.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

The grades: Illinois 26, Nebraska 9

RUN GAME (F) Despite Mickey Joseph saying earlier this week that Anthony Grant needs to be more involved in the game plan, the Huskers rode the primarily passing offense against Illinois with Casey Thompson in at quarterback. At halftime, Grant had 34 yards on six carries. Grant finished the game...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

With longshot Big Ten West dreams now out the window, what's next for Nebraska?

The same question was likely on fans' minds after a disastrous loss to Georgia Southern on Sept. 10, and the answer became clear the following day when Scott Frost was fired. But, even after having made several weeks of progress in some areas, Nebraska's 26-9 loss to Illinois still sunk the Huskers to 3-5 on the season and 2-3 in the Big Ten.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups

As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska offense crumbles after injured Thompson exits 26-9 loss to Illinois

Football teams are bigger than just one person. But, when it comes to the most important position on the field, losing that person can lose a game. Nebraska led by three points when quarterback Casey Thompson exited the game late in the second quarter, and the Huskers didn’t score a single point over their final 36 minutes without him.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Mickey Joseph says Casey Thompson is 'day-to-day'

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson is “day-to-day,” according to interim coach Mickey Joseph, after Thompson’s throwing hand went numb during a 26-9 loss to Illinois. On Thompson’s final play Saturday — which resulted in an interception — he was hit as he threw by multiple Illini players, landing on his throwing forearm.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Aidan Weidner, Aspen Luebbe voted UNK homecoming king and queen

KEARNEY — Aidan Weidner of Humphrey and Aspen Luebbe of Columbus are the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s homecoming king and queen. They were crowned Thursday evening during a ceremony at the Health and Sports Center on campus. UNK’s homecoming royalty are selected by two rounds of student voting.
KEARNEY, NE

