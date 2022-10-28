Read full article on original website
Related
Putnam County, West Virginia, commissioner resigns
UPDATE: (5:25 P.M. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022) – Putnam County officials are releasing more details after a commissioner sent in his resignation letter on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says he was made aware that Ron Foster was registered to vote in another state and was allegedly not willing to resign from his […]
WTAP
Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
WTAP
Gov. Jim Justice voices opposition to Amendment Two
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stopped by WTAP on Monday to talk about Amendment Two. Amendment Two is on the ballot in West Virginia for the November 8th election. If it passed, Amendment 2 would allow the legislature to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes. Counties are concerned because the state Constitution currently guarantees them that funding.
Metro News
Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism
FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
Biden Administration announces $140M for West Virginia abandoned mine lands
$140 million in funding will help reclaim abandoned mine lands and create good-paying jobs in West Virginia, according to a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior.
WTAP
Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
For West Virginians on Medicaid, lawmaker inaction means dental and vision benefits fall far short
WEBSTER SPRINGS — Todd Farlow loves his job as the Webster County coordinator for the Family Resource Network, a statewide nonprofit tasked with meeting the needs of individual counties. “It’s a great job,” he said. “It doesn’t pay well, like any other social work. But, of course, you get...
WTAP
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening. Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories. They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
6 WV state parks to visit
West Virginia is home to some of the most beautiful vistas in the world that are full of life and activity. Here is just a handful of what the mountain state has to offer.
WTAP
Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WTAP
Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
West Virginia governor signs proclamation honoring first responders
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today, Oct. 28, is National First Responders Day, the day we say “Thank you!” to first responders all across the nation. The White House announced today, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation to honor the day and first responders across the nation. Biden says that we ask more of our first […]
Comments / 2