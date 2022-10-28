ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Putnam County, West Virginia, commissioner resigns

UPDATE: (5:25 P.M. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022) – Putnam County officials are releasing more details after a commissioner sent in his resignation letter on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Putnam County Prosecutor Mark Sorsaia says he was made aware that Ron Foster was registered to vote in another state and was allegedly not willing to resign from his […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog are coming to Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog will be coming to Parkersburg Monday. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the community conversation will start at 3:00 P.M. at the Blennerhassett Hotel. The governor will be discussing his proposal to reduce West...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice voices opposition to Amendment Two

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stopped by WTAP on Monday to talk about Amendment Two. Amendment Two is on the ballot in West Virginia for the November 8th election. If it passed, Amendment 2 would allow the legislature to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes. Counties are concerned because the state Constitution currently guarantees them that funding.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Age restrictions on youth hunting days draw public criticism

FLATWOODS, W.Va. – Members of the Natural Resources Commission may soon consider adjusting the age requirements on youth hunting seasons in West Virginia. Presently the seasons are limited to a minimum age of eight. The limit has evolved over time as rules changed with regard to hunter education requirements.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Parkersburg South celebrates Halloween with annual assembly

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South held their annual Halloween assembly to bring in the spooky holiday. The students and staffed dressed up as characters such as Captain America, Garfield, Mario and many other fun costumes. The students and staff also played games at the assembly that made it fun...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational results

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several high school marching bands in the Mid-Ohio Valley attended the West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Saturday evening. Over 40 high school marching bands competed and were judged on different categories. They got judged on Percussion, Drum Majors, Color Guard, and overall performance among other things.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Some Wood County residents can expect minor delay in their daily travels

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - For some living in Wood County, you may experience minor delays in your commute starting Wednesday November 2, 2022. There will be a paving and milling project on West Virginia Route 14, From Vienna to Central. That’s according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held a train show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club held their annual train show Saturday. The club filled West Virginia - Parkersburg’s Activity room with everything a model railroader could imagine. There was a large turn out of people looking for items to add to their layout. Club...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling delegate race pits newcomer against incumbent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. West Virginia House District 5 is among the smaller districts by land in the entire state. But its location in downtown Wheeling and the surrounding neighborhoods means it covers almost 19,000 people. Republican Brooke McArdle is challenging incumbent Democrat delegate Shawn Fluharty for the newly-created […]
WHEELING, WV

