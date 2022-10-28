ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Elk makes appearance in a Boise neighborhood

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) spotted an elk roaming a Boise neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The elk was sighted walking in the Columbia Village neighborhood. Officers with BPD and Fish and Game were able to safely relocate the elk back home. In a Facebook post, BPD thanked...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man shot and killed

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man arrested after Caldwell attack was wanted felon, police say

CALDWELL, Idaho — A man was taken into police custody after police witnessed him attacking another person with a cane, according to the Caldwell Police Department (CPD). The man, later identified as Devin Weitzel, was seen attacking the victim with a long metallic cane. CPD were already at the scene, as they were responding to a nearby house fire on Kimball; a pedestrian had flagged down police to alert them about Weitzel's activity.
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police looking for missing 15-year-old

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway last seen on Oct. 4. Kaylise was last seen wearing a black tube sweater and black ripped jeans on on the 3000 block of S Milwaukee Ln. She is described as being about 4'8" and 80 pounds, with short red hair and green eyes. Kaylise also has a nose piercing and tattoos on her left hand and arm.
BOISE, ID
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Man Gets Lifetime Hunting Ban for Killing Multiple Animals

REXBURG, Idaho (KLIX)-A Madison County man will not be able to hunt for the rest of his life in Idaho or 48 other states following his conviction for multiple wildlife crimes. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Brayden Froehlich was sentenced Monday for illegally killing several large game animals between July and August of 2021 near Rexburg. Froehlich had already been convicted of killing a deer with a rifle during archery season and had his license suspended. Idaho Fish and Game credit a tip to the Citizen's Against Poaching hotline that resulted in the latest conviction.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign

MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

House fire in Boise leaves one dead

BOISE, Idaho — A house fire on N. Aborcrest Court on Thursday night has left one person dead. Boise Fire Department responded to the fire around 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to a two-story house with one victim, but fire crews were unable to enter the residence because of parts of the house already collapsing as well as the risk of continuing collapse, a news release from Boise Fire (BFD) said.
BOISE, ID
actionnewsnow.com

Convicted DUI driver heads back to prison after serving time for crash that killed Kristina Chesterman

CHICO, Calif. - The drunk driver convicted in the crash that killed a Chico State nursing student is headed back to prison after he was arrested for drug trafficking in Ohio. Riley Hoover was sentenced to 7 years in prison for DUI and hit and run for the deadly crash in Chico in 2013. Hoover hit and killed Kristina Chesterman as she was riding her bike on Nord Avenue.
CHICO, CA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
BOISE, ID
actionnewsnow.com

Well-known pastor arrested after air-rifle shooting in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Police arrested Vincent Haynie, with the Vince Haynie Ministries, in connection with a shooting Thursday night in Chico. Officers arrested Haynie in the area of Park Avenue and 12th Street nearly 15 minutes after responding to the shooting. Authorities responded to the Taj Indian Cuisine and The...
CHICO, CA
Gephardt Daily

Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date, says an article by East Idaho News.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

