CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third straight double-double
Jokic contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers. Jokic posted his third consecutive double-double outing for Denver, leading the team in both scoring and rebounds in Sunday's loss. Jokic has recorded at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season.
Jazz Rout Grizzlies 121-105: What we Learned
The NBA is taking note of the Utah Jazz.
Morant returns but Grizzlies lose second straight in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The Grizzlies taking on the Utah Jazz Monday for the second time in three days but the first time with Ja Morant on the floor. After missing Saturday night’s one-point loss to the Jazz with a non-COVID illness, Morant was back in the line-up for the Grizzlies and scored a game […]
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Drains game-winning shot
Embiid notched 25 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 win over the Bulls. Embiid returned from a one-game absence and was the difference maker for the Sixers in this victory, as he left his mark on both ends of the court while also draining the game-winning shot with only 18 seconds left in the contest. Embiid has now scored at least 25 points in each of his last four outings.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Turns back clock Sunday
Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks. Love has settled into a sixth-man role for Cleveland at this stage of his career, but the four-time All-Star delivered a vintage outing Sunday. While he continues to log meaningful minutes off the bench, Love won't have the opportunity to heave up 13 three-point attempts in most games, so his output Sunday should be considered the upper bound of his performance rather than something he can be expected to consistently repeat. He's best viewed as back-end roster or streaming option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and three-pointers.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Poor outing against Pelicans
Booker ended Friday's 124-111 victory over the Pelicans with 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes. Booker was coming off three straight games with at least 30 points, but he was unable to maintain the same consistency and delivered his worst outing of the campaign. There's nothing to see here outside of the fact that his was just a bad outing, and Booker's fantasy upside shouldn't see any changes going forward.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Ruled out with elbow injury
Poyer has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers due to an elbow injury. Poyer recorded five tackles (three solo) during Sunday's game prior to being ruled out in the fourth quarter. It's not yet clear whether his injury will impact his availability for next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end will likely be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to hand increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to spend some time on the sideline. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards versus Arizona on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: To have MRI on ankle
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 34-26 win versus the Cardinals and will undergo an MRI, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. For the third game in a row, Smith hauled in exactly four passes en route to 28 yards, placing him fourth...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Za'Darius Smith: Exits Sunday
Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals with a left knee injury. Smith previously injured his left knee during the Vikings' Week 3 win against Detroit, though it's unclear if he aggravated this previous issue in Sunday's contest. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, the 30-year-old also went to the locker room shortly before the end of the first half. With Smith out, expect Patrick Jones and D.J. Wonnum to see increased usage opposite Danielle Hunter.
CBS Sports
Giants' Leonard Williams: Wreaks havoc in loss
Williams tallied eight tackles, including one sack, against the Seahawks in a Week 8 loss. Though Williams was able to bring down Geno Smith just once, he racked up five quarterback hits in the contest, accounting for half of New York's total in that department. The sack was the veteran's first of the season after he notched 18 between the previous two campaigns. Williams' eight tackles against Seattle were also a season high.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: May face worthy adversary
Diggs will likely see some of his coverage against Green Bay's Jaire Alexander on Sunday night, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports. Said the receiver: "He's definitely a competitor, he's a guy that competes at a high level, he finishes play, he's fast," Diggs said on Alexander. "So going against corners, I see the best corner every week."
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson is having significant issues in one area of his game, and it's holding back his upstart team
Zach Wilson is holding back the Jets. It's the finer details -- not the physical aspects -- of playing the quarterback position Wilson has not developed early in his NFL career which has led to the Jets being an unbalanced team. From a team-building perspective, nothing is more difficult than...
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Picks up bruised knee Sunday
Coach Kevin O'Connell said that Thielen suffered a bruised knee during Sunday's 34-26 win against the Cardinals, but the wide receiver is "OK," Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Thielen was shaken up after his third catch of the game early in the second quarter, but after...
