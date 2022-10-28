Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Crash involving Kent ISD school bus in Walker results in minor injuries
WALKER, Mich. — A car crashed into a Kent Intermediate School District bus Monday morning. The collision happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. near the corner of 3 Mile and Alpine Avenue in Walker. Walker Police told 13 ON YOUR SIDE a car turned left in front of the bus...
One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash
ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash
GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
wincountry.com
Teen victim of Barry County fatal crash identified; Driver of vehicle suspected of operating while intoxicated
HASTINGS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police have released the name of a teenager who died in a crash in Barry County’s Baltimore Township last week on Wednesday, October 26. The victim is identified as 17-year-old Zacharee Mason of Hastings who was found to have been ejected...
Police ask for help locating suspect after Muskegon teen injured in hit-and-run while biking
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teenager is injured after a hit-and-run in Muskegon, police say. Officers are searching for the suspect. The incident happened near Amity Avenue and Oakgrove Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say a 15-year-old boy from Muskegon had been hit while biking and the suspect drove...
WWMTCw
Motorcyclist crashes into overturned car hauler near Marshall, dies at hospital
MARSHALL, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash that happened Saturday around 7:40 a.m. on Michigan Avenue near 13-Mile Road in Marshall Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigation shows, a 64-year-old man was driving a semi-dump trailer on Michigan Avenue when he turned left into a...
WILX-TV
One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle. Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.
WILX-TV
Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenager. According to authorities, Ahniyia Jackson is a 15-year-old girl who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Anyone who has seen Ahniyia Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact...
Deputies arrest 6 Grand Rapids teens accused of stealing from vehicles
Police say six Grand Rapids teens were arrested over the weekend for stealing items out of vehicles.
Grandville police investigate shooting in the Rivertown Mall parking lot
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The Grandville Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened in a parking lot at Rivertown Mall Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred just after 2 p.m., and police say two cars had exchanged gunfire at the lower north parking lot. The cars had fled by the...
MSP searching for suspect after Eaton Co. shooting
At around 9:45 a.m., Michigan State Police troopers with the Lansing Post were dispatched to the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale.
nbc15.com
Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
Passenger, 17, dies in single-car crash in West Michigan
BARRY COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. A car was driving on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road around 11 p.m., Oct. 26, when the driver lost control and overturned into a corn field in Baltimore Township, Michigan State Police said. A 17-year-old...
EB I-196 in Grand Rapids reopens after semi-truck crash
The eastbound lanes of I-196 in Grand Rapids are closed due to a crash involving a semi-truck.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo man charged in high-speed chase, fatal Battle Creek crash & more top stories
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman. Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the...
whtc.com
Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
WILX-TV
Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family. When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.
Overturned manufactured home caused major backup on US-127 south
The backup starts near the Frandor Shopping Center and goes down past McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital.
'Possibly arguing over money': Police say Lansing area shooting injures 1, suspect remains at large
State police are investigating the scene of a non-fatal shooting in the Lansing area after a suspect open fired on a victim Saturday morning.
2 dead after car crashes into Battle Creek house
At this time, police believe the accident may have been caused by speed. Police say it's unclear who was driving. They are still working to learn more details about what happened.
