Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

One hospitalized in Ottawa County crash

ALLENDALE, MI — One driver has been hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries following a crash on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The 7:40 a.m. crash took place on 68th Avenue near Agri Drive in Allendale. The investigation showed that traffic was slow, and backed up for a car turning west onto Agri Drive.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

1 killed, 2 hurt in early Sunday morning crash

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One woman was killed and two others were hurt in an early Sunday morning crash. It happened in Grand Rapids Charter Township on East Beltline Avenue and Reeds Lake Boulevard around 3 a.m. Michigan State Police said a 2010 Ford Focus driven by a 28-year-old woman from Grand […]
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle. Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenager. According to authorities, Ahniyia Jackson is a 15-year-old girl who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Anyone who has seen Ahniyia Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact...
LANSING, MI
nbc15.com

Delton Fire Department investigating residential fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Delton officials fought a fire Saturday night that is still under investigation, Lake Delton Police Department said in a release. According to officials, Delton Fire Department, Dells-Delton Ambulance Service and the Lake Delton PD were all dispatched just after 9 p.m. to reports of a residential fire on Parkway Drive. When fire crews responded, they found the building “fully engulfed in flames.”
MADISON, WI
MLive

Passenger, 17, dies in single-car crash in West Michigan

BARRY COUNTY, MI – A 17-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night. A car was driving on Maple Grove Road near Foster Road around 11 p.m., Oct. 26, when the driver lost control and overturned into a corn field in Baltimore Township, Michigan State Police said. A 17-year-old...
HASTINGS, MI
whtc.com

Semi Runs Red Light on US-31, Slams Pickup Truck South of Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – A 70-year-old Grand Haven man was injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Grand Haven on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christopher Dill, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to US-31 at Hayes Street shortly after 12 Noon. That was where a northbound semi-tractor trailer, driven by a 39-year-old Illinois man, apparently drove through a red light and slammed into a pickup truck that was going through the junction with a green light. While the trucker was not hurt, the pickup driver was taken to North Ottawa Community Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family. When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.

