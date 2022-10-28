ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving school bus in Clermont County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash where one person was killed and another airlifted to the hospital in Clermont County late Thursday afternoon.

>>4 injured, 20 people displaced after truck slams into Dayton apartment building

State troopers were dispatched at 3:24 p.m. to State Route 222 in Franklin Township on reports of a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus, an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson said in a media release.

A 2000 GMC Sierra was traveling northwest on state Route 222 when it failed to negotiate a curve and traveled across the center line striking a school bus. After impact, the Sierra traveled off the road and struck a guardrail. The bus also went off the road and hit a traffic sign, according to a preliminary investigation.

Sherri Cramer, 61, of Bethel was the driver of the GMC Sierra and pronounced dead at the scene. Donna Ames, 60, of Milford drove the school bus and was transported by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Hospital with serious injuries.

Cramer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Ames was wearing a seatbelt, OSHP said in a news release.

No children were on the bus when the crash occurred.

The accident remains under investigation.

WHIO Dayton

