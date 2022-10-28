Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra cash, state lawmakers are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use, with some arguing that a return to the taxpayers would be the best use of it, according to WTVY.

