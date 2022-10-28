Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine
There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate 2022: Virginia residents have just two days to claim rebate worth up to $500
Eligible Virginians have until the first day of November to file their 2021 taxes in order to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. Residents must have received a tax liability for their taxes to get a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, per the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Deadline for direct $500 one-time relief payment is just three days away
There are only three days left for Virginia residents to file their 2021 taxes if they wish to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. The rebate will be given to eligible Virginia residents who received a tax liability from their 2021 taxes. Individual filers will receive up to $250 for their rebate, while joint filers will receive up to $500, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have three days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Residents of Maine have three days left to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments will provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama
Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra cash, state lawmakers are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use, with some arguing that a return to the taxpayers would be the best use of it, according to WTVY.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Hochul says New Yorkers safer under Democrat rule, pitches GOP conspiracy
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) appeared to push a conspiracy theory Sunday that Republicans are lying about crime and Americans are actually safer in blue states. "[Republicans] are master manipulators," Hochul told the Rev. Al Sharpton on his MSNBC show. "They have this conspiracy going all across America trying...
Washington Examiner
DeSantis is on the ballot in Florida, but he was still in NY last night for Lee Zeldin
With just a week to go before he's up for reelection on Nov. 8, Gov. Ron DeSantis was on Long Island last night stumping for the Republican nominee for governor of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin. "I think it's great in politics when you don't have to choose between the...
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Washington Examiner
Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies
(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
Washington Examiner
Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55
A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
Washington Examiner
Republican Jewish Coalition pours more money into PA Senate race for ads targeting black voters
The Republican Jewish Coalition is spending another $350,000 in Pennsylvania, increasing to $2 million its total advertising buy targeting black voters in a bid to push Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) past Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in this key Senate race. The RJC’s investment boost comes roughly one week before...
Washington Examiner
Running back: Herschel Walker pulls ahead of Raphael Warnock in polls after debate
Former football star Herschel Walker (R-GA) has pulled ahead of incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the polls in the Georgia Senate race in the time since the two debated more than two weeks ago. The momentum by the former University of Georgia running back comes as GOP candidates across...
Comments / 0