California State

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct $850 relief payments must be claimed by Tuesday in Maine

There is only one day left for Maine residents to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850 due to a surplus in the state's budget. The checks are being sent out to residents of the Pine Tree State to help alleviate some of the financial stress caused by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 858,000 Maine residents are eligible to receive this payment, according to the office of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for direct $500 one-time relief payment is just three days away

There are only three days left for Virginia residents to file their 2021 taxes if they wish to receive a tax rebate of up to $500. The rebate will be given to eligible Virginia residents who received a tax liability from their 2021 taxes. Individual filers will receive up to $250 for their rebate, while joint filers will receive up to $500, according to the Virginia Department of Taxation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama

Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra cash, state lawmakers are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use, with some arguing that a return to the taxpayers would be the best use of it, according to WTVY.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Some Virginia school boards opposing new transgender policies

(The Center Square) – Some school boards in Virginia are formally expressing their opposition to new transgender guidelines from the Virginia Department of Education, which would put more authority in the hands of parents and alter rules for bathrooms and locker rooms. The Fairfax County School Board and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Top Colorado Republican lawmaker dies suddenly at 55

A leading Colorado lawmaker died suddenly on Sunday, his fellow Republicans announced. House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, a state representative from Loveland, died at his home in the early morning, an aide said in an email. A cause of death was not immediately given, but McKean had just turned 55...
COLORADO STATE

