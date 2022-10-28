The Wyoming Cowboys shot their best round of the week on Sunday and moved up two spots in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to finish 15th out of 20 teams. Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding final round, firing a 66 (-5) on Sunday to move up from 49th place into a tie for 27th in the field of 123 elite collegiate golfers.

