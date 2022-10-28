ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Cowboy Golf finished 15th in Hawaii

The Wyoming Cowboys shot their best round of the week on Sunday and moved up two spots in the final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational to finish 15th out of 20 teams. Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham had an outstanding final round, firing a 66 (-5) on Sunday to move up from 49th place into a tie for 27th in the field of 123 elite collegiate golfers.
Cowgirl Basketball To Play CO State On FS1 TV Feb 25th

For the first time in over 10 years, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be playing a regular season contest on a national broadcast station. As the Mountain West announced its women’s basketball national broadcast lineup Wednesday. Wyoming’s regular season finale February 25 against Colorado State in Laramie will...
UW Swimming And Diving Teams Both Lose this Weekend

The University of Wyoming men’s swimming & diving team was eager to showcase itself against Air Force on Saturday in dual meet at Laramie High School. They were fired up from the outset, and that only intensified with the conclusion of the first race. The Cowboys took 1-2 in...
UW Custodian Kathy Norris Named Employee Of The 3rd Qtr

Colleagues of Kathy Norris consider her every bit as important to the success of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Technology Business Center (WTBC) as the staff members and the entrepreneurship clients they serve. Norris, a custodian II, just started her 17th year at the WTBC, and her impeccable skills...
