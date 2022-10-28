Read full article on original website
Dolphins' Chase Edmonds: Unimpressive with four carries
Edmonds carried the ball four times for 14 yard during Sunday's 31-27 win over Detroit. Edmonds has now logged less than 4.0 yards per carry in seven of eight appearances this season, while Raheem Mostert (80 all-purpose yards versus the Lions) has emerged as the clear No. 1 option in Miami's backfield. Until such time as Edmonds shows some of the efficiency and versatility he flashed during his tenure with the Cardinals, his only fantasy value is as a backup option in case Mostert were to miss time.
Morant returns but Grizzlies lose second straight in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — The Grizzlies taking on the Utah Jazz Monday for the second time in three days but the first time with Ja Morant on the floor. After missing Saturday night’s one-point loss to the Jazz with a non-COVID illness, Morant was back in the line-up for the Grizzlies and scored a game […]
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Third straight double-double
Jokic contributed 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Lakers. Jokic posted his third consecutive double-double outing for Denver, leading the team in both scoring and rebounds in Sunday's loss. Jokic has recorded at least 15 points and 10 rebounds in four games this season.
Jazz Rout Grizzlies 121-105: What we Learned
The NBA is taking note of the Utah Jazz.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores team-high 22 points
McCollum posted 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Sunday's 112-91 victory over the Clippers. Even though Zion Williamson grabbed all the headlines due to his near triple-double during his return to action, McCollum was the one who led the team in scoring while draining a season-high four treys. The All-Star guard bounced back from a poor shooting display against the Suns, and he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his first six contests.
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
2022 World Series: Rare call by home-plate umpire helps Phillies close out Game 1 vs. Astros
In the 10th inning of Friday's classic World Series Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz came up with two on and two out with his team trailing 6-5 -- a big spot, to say the least. On the mound, David Robertson appeared to...
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
Jazz's Mike Conley: Resting Saturday
Conley will not play Saturday against the Grizzlies for rest purposes, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Conley tallied a season-high 14 points in Friday's game against the Nuggets while logging a season-low 23 minutes in the contest. With Conley set to sit in the second game of a back-to-back set, Jordan Clarkson will likely see more time on the ball, and Collin Sexton and Malik Beasley are among the candidates to play additional minutes.
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Underperforms in loss
Jokic amassed 12 points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Friday's 117-101 victory over the Jazz. Although Jokic notched the double--double, his scoring output was atypical. He also only saw 25 minutes, which was his lowest total of the season. Nevertheless, Jokic is one of the best fantasy producers in the league and a must-start whenever he plays.
Coaches Poll top 25: USC, Ole Miss jump back into top 10 in college football rankings
USC and Ole Miss returned to the top 10 of the Coaches Poll on Sunday after road wins over conference foes in Week 9. The Trojans came in at No. 9 after their 45-37 win at Arizona in which quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. Ole Miss landed at No. 10 after rushing for 390 yards in a 31-28 win at Texas A&M.
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit
Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Pair of rushing TDs in loss
Williams rushed 10 times for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured all three targets for 23 yards in the Lions' 31-27 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. Despite the return of D'Andre Swift from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries, Williams still led the Lions' backfield in carries, doubling up his teammate in that category. It was also Williams who saw a pair of red-zone rushing opportunities he parlayed into touchdowns, with the versatile veteran going in from seven yards and one yard out in the first and second quarter, respectively. The fact he also had a solid role in the passing game made it a rewarding all-around afternoon for Williams despite a complementary role, and he'll look to make a big impact in a Week 9 home showdown against his former Packers squad.
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Turns back clock Sunday
Love registered 29 points (9-14 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Sunday's 121-108 victory over the Knicks. Love has settled into a sixth-man role for Cleveland at this stage of his career, but the four-time All-Star delivered a vintage outing Sunday. While he continues to log meaningful minutes off the bench, Love won't have the opportunity to heave up 13 three-point attempts in most games, so his output Sunday should be considered the upper bound of his performance rather than something he can be expected to consistently repeat. He's best viewed as back-end roster or streaming option in 12-team leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and three-pointers.
Seahawks' Jordyn Brooks: Underwhelming performance
Brooks posted five solo tackles in the 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday. Brooks posted his lowest tackle total since Week 7 of the 2021 season. There's no reason to worry about Brooks' rest-of-season outlook, however, because he's still playing every defensive snap. The 2020 first-round pick has averaged 9.75 tackles per game this season, so he'll be a must-start option in Week 9 against the Cardinals.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't play Saturday
Gay (Covid-19 protocols) won't suit up for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. Gay entered the protocols Thursday, so it's not too surprising that he'll miss a second straight game Saturday after sitting out Friday's tilt. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Monday in a rematch with Memphis.
Titans' Malik Willis: Does little in first start
Willis completed six of 10 passes for 55 yards and an interception while adding 12 rushing yards on five carries in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Texans. The 2022 third-round pick didn't look ready for prime time in his first career start and failed to make an impact with his arm or his legs. Fortunately for Willis and the Titans, Derrick Henry was once again trampling the Texans defense into the dirt, and they didn't need the rookie QB to do much. Ryan Tannehill (ankle) could be ready to return next week, but if he isn't Willis will need to raise his game significantly in a road matchup against Kansas City.
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
