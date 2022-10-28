Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
WTOP
Rams can’t sustain offense in second half of loss to 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — For one half, the Los Angeles Rams looked as if they had finally figured out the San Francisco 49ers, putting together two sustained touchdown drives. In the second half, the offense fell into the same rut that has defined what is now an eight-game losing...
WTOP
‘End of the road’ indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert...
WTOP
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
WTOP
Saints ride Kamara’s 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates’ attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain’s “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
DNEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. TENNESSEE TITANS at HOUSTON TEXANS — TENNESSEE: QB Ryan Tannehill, FB Tory Carter, OLB Rashad Weaver, CB Ugo Amadi, DB Joshua Kalu, DL Naquan Jones, OL Jordan Roos. HOUSTON: WR Nico Collins, WR Jalen Camp, DB Isaac Yiadom, OL A.J. Cann, OL Austin Deculus, DL Demone Harris, DL Maliek Collins.
WTOP
McCaffrey does it all, leads 49ers to another win over Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and the San Francisco 49ers extended their regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years with a 31-14 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.
WTOP
Moore, Piñeiro blame themselves for Carolina’s OT loss
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore sat on the bench alone after the game was over, still trying to process what had happened to the Carolina Panthers. “What would’ve happened if I didn’t take my helmet off?” Moore said after the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. “I went back to what happened. That’s about it.”
WTOP
Texans run defense struggles in loss to Henry, Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — A week after vowing to improve their NFL-worst run defense, the Houston Texans had one of the worst performances against the run in franchise history in a loss to Tennessee. The Texans (1-5-1) allowed a whopping 314 yards rushing behind a 219-yard performance by Derrick Henr...
WTOP
‘That dude’: Terry McLaurin’s last catch vs. Colts was one of his best grabs yet
Terry McLaurin's last catch in Indy was one of his best grabs yet originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Nine plays, 89 yards, two minutes and 17 seconds. Those are the numbers behind the drive that could represent a turning point in Washington’s 2022 campaign. But one of those...
WTOP
Broncos’ offense finally matches Denver’s clutch defense
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — What stood out as Nathaniel Hackett surveyed the damage of his dismal start in Denver was that there weren’t many standouts. At least not on offense, there weren’t. “We challenged the offense this whole week. We need to be able to make big-time...
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
Nick Chubb rushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them
WTOP
Commanders’ Chase Young set to return to practice on Wednesday
Young set to return to Commanders’ practice on Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young is expected to return to practice this week, head coach Ron Rivera told local media via Zoom on Monday. “Now, for all intents and purposes, we’re going to...
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Denny McLain wins AL Cy Young
1913 — Notre Dame meets Army for the first time and comes away with a 35-13 win behind Gus Dorias’ 14-of-17 passing for 243 yards. 1938 — George Woolf, riding for regular jockey Red Pollard, leads Seabiscuit to a four-length victory over the heavily favored U.S. Triple Crown champion, War Admiral, in the Pimlico Special match race at Baltimore. A crowd of 40,000 spectators turn out for the winner-take-all match race with a purse of $15,000.
WTOP
Monday’s Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia’s second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from...
WTOP
MLS Playoff Glance
Salt Lake 2, Austin 2, Austin wins 3-1 on penalty kicks. Minnesota 1, Dallas 1, Dallas wins 5-4 on penalty kicks. Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Phillies fans disappointed about postponement of Game 3, optimistic for Tuesday
"I took a six-hour bus today to get here. I got up at 4 a.m. in the morning to come here," said one Phillies fan.
Game Changer: Ingleside juniors Jakobsohn and Smith
Our week 10 high school football Game Changer's are Ingleside junior quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn and receiver Jaydon Smith.
DC Defenders return for 2023 version of the XFL
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With another iteration of the XFL as a league, comes version two of the DC Defenders. The league announcing the new / old name Monday morning. The XFL draft is expected to be sometime in November, with the regular season starting in February of 2023.
Comments / 0