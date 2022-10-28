Sarah Hunter is set to become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads Red Roses out for their crunch World Cup quarter-final clash with Australia on Sunday

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter will become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads her team in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final with Australia.

No 8 Hunter will make her 138th Test appearance at Auckland’s Waitakere Stadium and overtake the record of Rocky Clark.

‘To earn 138 caps for your country is a remarkable achievement and deserves to be celebrated,’ said England head coach Simon Middleton, who has again shuffled his side for the knock-out stages.

Sarah Hunter is set to become the most-capped English rugby player of all time on Sunday

‘The way Sarah conducts herself in everything she does both on and off the field is admirable. Her people skills, ability to lead and communicate with people from all walks of life makes her stand out.

‘She takes pride in everything she does and does it to the best of her ability.

‘As a sports person the one thing you hope you can do when you look back is to be able to say to yourself “I couldn’t have given more”.

‘Sarah is one of the very few who will be able to unequivocally do that. She is a unique person and captain.’

Hunter returns to England’s first-choice side to face Australia after Middleton rested his star players for the final pool stage hammering of South Africa.

Tatyana Heard impressed in that game and keeps her place at centre which means Helena Rowland shifts to full-back and Ellie Kildunne drops to the bench. Prop Sarah Bern returns among a fearsome pack to win her 50th cap and Abby Dow retains her wing berth after proving she has fully recovered from a broken leg.

Captain Hunter (left) will lead the Red Roses out against Australia in the World Cup

England remain firm favourites for World Cup glory in New Zealand, but the beginning of the quarter-finals represents the start of the business end of the tournament.

‘We are really looking forward to this week’s quarter-final against Australia,’ Middleton added.

‘England against Australia is always a huge occasion in any sport and we are looking forward to playing against a team we don’t face very often.

‘Excitement has certainly built this week ahead of what is a massive game. ‘We know the importance of a fast start on Sunday. Australia have had some very fast starts in their pool games so it is important we better their effort and set the tempo and physicality levels.’

England have beaten Fiji, France and South Africa in New Zealand so far to extend their record-breaking winning run to 28 matches.

‘Off the back of three strong pool games in which I think it’s fair to say every player has put their hand up, we have gone for a 23 we believe fits the bill for this particular game,’ Middleton added.

‘Sarah reaches 50 caps which is remarkable for someone so young. Sarah broke on to the scene at a young age and has become an integral part of our group from both a playing and leadership perspective.

‘We’re delighted for her.’