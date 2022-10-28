ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Sarah Hunter is set to become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads Red Roses out for their crunch World Cup quarter-final clash with Australia on Sunday

By Alex Bywater For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Red Roses captain Sarah Hunter will become the most capped player in English rugby history when she leads her team in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final with Australia.

No 8 Hunter will make her 138th Test appearance at Auckland’s Waitakere Stadium and overtake the record of Rocky Clark.

‘To earn 138 caps for your country is a remarkable achievement and deserves to be celebrated,’ said England head coach Simon Middleton, who has again shuffled his side for the knock-out stages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQOak_0ipQRLYu00
Sarah Hunter is set to become the most-capped English rugby player of all time on Sunday

‘The way Sarah conducts herself in everything she does both on and off the field is admirable. Her people skills, ability to lead and communicate with people from all walks of life makes her stand out.

‘She takes pride in everything she does and does it to the best of her ability.

‘As a sports person the one thing you hope you can do when you look back is to be able to say to yourself “I couldn’t have given more”.

‘Sarah is one of the very few who will be able to unequivocally do that. She is a unique person and captain.’

Hunter returns to England’s first-choice side to face Australia after Middleton rested his star players for the final pool stage hammering of South Africa.

Tatyana Heard impressed in that game and keeps her place at centre which means Helena Rowland shifts to full-back and Ellie Kildunne drops to the bench. Prop Sarah Bern returns among a fearsome pack to win her 50th cap and Abby Dow retains her wing berth after proving she has fully recovered from a broken leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460mdU_0ipQRLYu00
Captain Hunter (left) will lead the Red Roses out against Australia in the World Cup 

England remain firm favourites for World Cup glory in New Zealand, but the beginning of the quarter-finals represents the start of the business end of the tournament.

‘We are really looking forward to this week’s quarter-final against Australia,’ Middleton added.

‘England against Australia is always a huge occasion in any sport and we are looking forward to playing against a team we don’t face very often.

‘Excitement has certainly built this week ahead of what is a massive game. ‘We know the importance of a fast start on Sunday. Australia have had some very fast starts in their pool games so it is important we better their effort and set the tempo and physicality levels.’

England have beaten Fiji, France and South Africa in New Zealand so far to extend their record-breaking winning run to 28 matches.

‘Off the back of three strong pool games in which I think it’s fair to say every player has put their hand up, we have gone for a 23 we believe fits the bill for this particular game,’ Middleton added.

‘Sarah reaches 50 caps which is remarkable for someone so young. Sarah broke on to the scene at a young age and has become an integral part of our group from both a playing and leadership perspective.

‘We’re delighted for her.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

England ‘baffled’ by criticism after sealing Canada World Cup semi-final

England insist they have no plans to change their forward-dominated gameplan after a 41-5 win against Australia set up a Women’s Rugby World Cup semi‑final against Canada. All seven of England’s tries against the Wallaroos came from their hard‑edged pack with the captain, Sarah Hunter, and the head coach, Simon Middleton, adamant their team’s route-one approach offers the best chance of global domination.
The Independent

England cruise through quarter-final over Australia to reach final four at Rugby World Cup

England proved they are the benchmark at the Rugby World Cup with a 41-5 victory over Australia in their quarter-final.The world number one side were patient following a slow start due to the pouring rain at the Waitakere Stadium in Auckland, but they quickly capitalised on the Wallaroos’ ill discipline to seize the match via a dominant performance from their forwards to notch seven tries and book a spot in the final four.Australia’s inaccuracy at the lineout consistently gifted possession to the Red Roses, who claimed their 29th straight win with the result.Making a huge impact from the start 🤩The...
Daily Mail

'We want to be the best pack in the world': England flanker Marlie Packer is determined to guide the Red Roses to World Cup glory after a hat-trick in their quarter-final demolition of Australia

Marlie Packer laid down the gauntlet to England to become 'the best pack in the world' after Simon Middleton's Red Roses moved to within two wins of global glory. Saracens flanker Packer scored a hat-trick in another dominant English display as they destroyed Australia 41-5 in their World Cup quarter-final clash at Waitakere Stadium.
The Guardian

South Africa’s first new Zulu king in 51 years crowned in Durban

Tens of thousands of people gathered at a football stadium in Durban on Saturday to celebrate the coronation of South Africa’s Zulu king. President Cyril Ramaphosa was to hand over the certificate to formally recognise the 48-year-old new ruler of the country’s richest and most influential traditional monarchy.
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
NBC Sports

2022 World Gymnastics Championships results

Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England through 2 of 10 subdivisions (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 3. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998...
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton says it was 'awkward' being BOOED 'all day' by fans at Mexican Grand Prix amid mounting tensions over Red Bull cost cap breach... but home favourite Sergio Perez shakes finger in disgust at treatment of Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton said it was 'awkward' to be booed by the Mexican Grand Prix crowd after he finished runner-up to Max Verstappen. Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season to move ahead of Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel and stand on his own as the Formula One driver with the most victories in a single campaign.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
People

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark Breaks Silence on Queen's Decision to Strip Grandchildren's Titles

The future king of Denmark finally spoke about the major shakeup affecting his nephews and niece Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark supports the shift within the royal family. The heir to the throne, 54, spoke about mother Queen Margrethe II's decision to strip four of her grandchildren — the sons and daughter of his younger brother, Prince Joachim — of their prince and princess titles for the first time Thursday. Addressing the press, Frederik said he agreed with his mother's move and larger vision of a slimmer modern...
Daily Mail

'It's lovely to look outside and know that he's there... I think he adds a fear factor to our team': England fly-half Marcus Smith admits he gets pre-match jitters when he faces Manu Tuilagi and is delighted to be lining up alongside him

Marcus Smith has admitted that he suffers pre-match jitters before facing Manu Tuilagi and believes that the return of Sale's wrecking-ball centre will give England a 'fear factor' this autumn. The rookie Harlequins playmaker is looking forward to joining forces in the Red Rose midfield with a man who has...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Fin Smith is reaping the rewards after moving to Northampton following Worcester's collapse as 20-year-old fly-half continues to emerge one of rugby's brightest young prospects with both England and Scotland waiting in the wings

Fin Smith is just 20-years-old and is still getting to grips with life in English rugby. The ground on which he treads is unsteady to say the least. The Gallagher Premiership has been thrown into turmoil this season by financial chaos. Smith knows that better than most. Now in his...
SkySports

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by three runs after chaotic finish in Brisbane

Bangladesh edged a dramatic game against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup by three runs following a remarkable final over which included two wickets and the last ball being bowled twice. Zimbabwe needed five from the final delivery, bowled by Mossadek Hossain, to overhaul Bangladesh's total of 150-7 in Brisbane...
Daily Mail

Melbourne Cup Day LIVE: Gold Trip takes out Australia's biggest race as jockey opens up on drowning his sorrows with drink after horror mistake cost him chance to win last year's race

Gold Trip has won the 2022 Melbourne Cup, with veteran jockey Mark Zahra completing a fairytale redemption story aboard the gritty stayer. Trained by cult racing figures Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, the $21 outsider surged over the final furlong to finish two lengths clear of Emissary, with massive roughie High Emocean holding on for third.
Daily Mail

A tale of two races: As glamorous ladies show off the finest fashion at Flemington, other punters run for cover as rain bomb strikes

The Melbourne Cup is back with a full crowd for the first time since 2019, but for the expected 80,000 punters it's turning out to be a tale of two races. There is the glitz and glam long associated with the race that legendarily stops a nation, and there are soaking wet race goers being pelted with the double whammy of a rainstorm and the coldest Cup day since 1995.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

676K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy